MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a shootout between three individuals that left a 22-year-old man dead Monday night, Michigan City police said.

A preliminary investigation shows two 22-year-old men were in an argument and began shooting at each other just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Spring Street, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said. Both men were struck by bullets during the shootout. A 17-year-old juvenile was involved and fired shots, but was not injured.

One of the men left the scene in a vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Spring Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds, Westphal said. The second injured man was found on 8th Avenue and Spring street, transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care and subsequently taken to a different facility for more advanced care.

The 17-year-old juvenile was detained and transported to the Juvenile Services Center in LaPorte, Westphal said.

The identity of the deceased man will be released once next of kin is notified.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

