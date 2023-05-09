MICHIGAN CITY — Police are investigating a shootout between three individuals that left a 22-year-old man dead Monday night, Michigan City police said.
A preliminary investigation shows two 22-year-old men were in an argument and began shooting at each other just before 7 p.m. on the 800 block of Spring Street, Michigan City police Lt. Steve Westphal said. Both men were struck by bullets during the shootout. A 17-year-old juvenile was involved and fired shots, but was not injured.
One of the men left the scene in a vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Spring Street. He was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds, Westphal said. The second injured man was found on 8th Avenue and Spring street, transported to a nearby hospital for emergency care and subsequently taken to a different facility for more advanced care.
The 17-year-old juvenile was detained and transported to the Juvenile Services Center in LaPorte, Westphal said.
The identity of the deceased man will be released once next of kin is notified.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cpl. Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086 or by email at
kpliske@emichigancity.com.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Jeremy Kimball
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Lake County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: St. Joseph, MI
Kotina Atkins
Arrest Date: May 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: Benton Harbor, MI
Scott Plaster
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 62
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Mark Dunfee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 66
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Jaqwaun Summers
Arrest Date: May 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Andrew Hall
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Don'tarius Tillman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department/LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Felon Carrying a Handgun; Resisting Law Enforcement; Armed Robbery; Theft; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marques Holmes
Arrest Date: May 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Allan Kucinskas
Arrest Date: May 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Invasion of Privacy/Def. has a prior unrelated conviction under this section Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Lebaron Johnson
Arrest Date: May 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Mitchell Taviner-Papp
Arrest Date: May 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kayla Obanion
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: New Carlisle, IN
Tashara Harrison
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: South Bend, IN
Jonathon Hodges
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Floyd Doshie
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 40
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Tahir Kelly
Arrest Date: May 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in Cocaine; Dealing in Marijuana; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Callahan II
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jonathon Day
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Murder; Attempted Murder; Assisting a Criminal; Dealing in Cocaine Class: Felonies Age: 43
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Benita Stahl
Arrest Date: April 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 66
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vorice Williams II
Arrest Date: April 30, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Possession of Methamphetamine; Operating a Motor Vehicle After Forfeiture of License for Life; Legend Drug Deception; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 59
Residence: LaPorte, IN
