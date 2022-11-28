2 arrested in Michigan City on gun charges

Two people were arrested Monday for allegedly having illegal handguns, according to a news release from the Michigan City Police Department.

Julius Bowen, 19, was caught with a loaded handgun at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at Virk's Discount Liquor on Michigan Boulevard by a Michigan City police officer, who recognized him from a previous encounter.

That handgun reportedly had an illegal device known as a "switch" on it. A "switch" is a device that turns a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic one.

Rashaan Jeanes, 23, was with Bowen at the time and reportedly was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.

The men were facing unrelated pending felony charges, which makes it illegal to possess a firearm at all, according to the release.

Bowen had an active arrest warrant for arson and criminal mischief; Jeanes had pending charges of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child and engaging in fighting, according to online court records.

Bowen was charged with possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Jeanes was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of marijuana.

Bowen was taken into custody on a $15,000 cash-only bond, and Jeanes was released from custody after paying a $600 bond.