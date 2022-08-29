 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Michigan City Police stock
File, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Two people died Saturday at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Kevin McCullough, 41, of Michigan City, and Jennifer Houser, 43, of Greenup, Illinois, each died from blunt force trauma, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said.

Michigan City police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. and found a motorcycle left the road and two people suffered traumatic injuries, Sgt. Steve Forker said.

LaPorte County EMS pronounced both people dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east on Homer Street when its driver disregarded a stop sign at Home and Cleveland and left the road, police said.

Police said additional details would not be released at this time to protect the integrity of their investigation.

People are also reading…

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has additional information or might have surveillance or cellphone video of the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity or Officer Shane Washluske at swashluske@emichigancity.com or 219-874-3221, ext. 1008.

Tips also can be submitted to the department via Facebook Messenger or by calling the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip hotline 800-78-CRIME.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication.

Michigan City asks public's help with crime

Michigan City asks public's help with crime

The number of nonfatal shootings this year, 12, is triple that of the same period last year. The number of firearms seized jumped from 79 to 176. That means more people are carrying handguns.

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya unrest: Tentative calm after violent Tripoli clashes killed at least 32

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts