2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two people died Saturday at the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue, police said.

Kevin McCullough, 41, of Michigan City, and Jennifer Houser, 43, of Greenup, Illinois, each died from blunt force trauma, LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said.

Michigan City police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. and found a motorcycle left the road and two people suffered traumatic injuries, Sgt. Steve Forker said.

LaPorte County EMS pronounced both people dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle was traveling east on Homer Street when its driver disregarded a stop sign at Home and Cleveland and left the road, police said.

Police said additional details would not be released at this time to protect the integrity of their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, has additional information or might have surveillance or cellphone video of the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Wright at bwright@emichigancity or Officer Shane Washluske at swashluske@emichigancity.com or 219-874-3221, ext. 1008.

Tips also can be submitted to the department via Facebook Messenger or by calling the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488 or the WeTip hotline 800-78-CRIME.