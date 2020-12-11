 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 teens, 1 man arrested as authorities investigate armed robbery, police say
urgent

2 teens, 1 man arrested as authorities investigate armed robbery, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Martel Smith

Martel Smith

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested after police investigated an armed robbery in Michigan City, police said.

At 2:43 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of East 9th Street, said Michigan City Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. A man told police that he was robbed while he was inside a vehicle in the area. He then allegedly followed the suspects to a residence in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

Police found the suspects and collected evidence of the robbery from the residence. Michigan City police continued to investigate and conduct interviews with those involved.

Authorities arrested two 16-year-old individuals and an 18-year-old Michigan City man named Martel Smith, Urbanczyk said.

One 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and the second juvenile was charged with robbery.

Smith faces charges regarding a failure to appear warrant for operating a vehicle without receiving a driver’s license, according to LaPorte Superior Court records. He was taken to LaPorte County Jail without bond and attended his first court hearing Friday morning.

The Michigan City Police Department Uniform Patrol Division and Investigative Division was assisted by the LaPorte County Drug Taskforce.

Police said no further information will be released to protect the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Cpl. Marty Corley at 219-874-3221, extension 1073. Tipsters can also send information through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook Messenger or call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 800-78-CRIME. Police said individuals can request to remain anonymous.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shoppers rush for electronics at Michigan City Wal-Mart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts