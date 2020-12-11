2 teens, 1 man arrested as authorities investigate armed robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old were arrested after police investigated an armed robbery in Michigan City, police said.

At 2:43 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of East 9th Street, said Michigan City Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk. A man told police that he was robbed while he was inside a vehicle in the area. He then allegedly followed the suspects to a residence in the 500 block of East 10th Street.

Police found the suspects and collected evidence of the robbery from the residence. Michigan City police continued to investigate and conduct interviews with those involved.

Authorities arrested two 16-year-old individuals and an 18-year-old Michigan City man named Martel Smith, Urbanczyk said.

One 16-year-old was charged with obstruction of justice and the second juvenile was charged with robbery.

Smith faces charges regarding a failure to appear warrant for operating a vehicle without receiving a driver’s license, according to LaPorte Superior Court records. He was taken to LaPorte County Jail without bond and attended his first court hearing Friday morning.