MICHIGAN CITY — The $240 million mixed-use development next door to City Hall is a direct result of the $500 million Double Track NWI project.

“Without that, I’m not sure we’d be investing this kind of money here,” said Scott Goodman, founding principal with Farpoint Development.

Goodman spoke Wednesday at a Michigan City Economic Development Corp. event that drew attendees from New York, Virginia, Indianapolis, Chicagoland and South Bend.

Goodman’s plan is to develop the lot near the entrance to Washington Park.

“It has generated a lot of interest across the country that Michigan City is a place to come in and invest,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “People are paying attention to what’s happening here.”

Goodman’s South of the Lake project – SoLa for short – includes about 160 condos and townhomes, a SoLa Hotel by Wyndham with 100 all-suite rooms, a TRYP by Windham with 135 bunk-bed rooms, a 395-space parking garage and a 36,000-square-foot amenity space that will be open to the public.

The amenity space features rooftop dining, a pool and hot tub with retractable roof and open space for performances and activities like ice skating and Kris Kringle pop-up markets.

Dining and retail options haven’t been nailed down yet, but Goodman said his team wants to give preference to local options.

The amenity space is targeted toward beachgoers at nearby Washington Park, to “get them off the lakeshore and spend some money,” he said. “People need to be drawn in.”

The development offers significant economic impact for the city. Counting the 363 permanent new jobs and construction of the property over two years – likely beginning within a year – a total of 863 jobs will have been created, he said.

Total economic impact during construction is estimated to be $175.2 million. Total tax revenues over 15 years are estimated at $123.2 million, with $430 million in gross revenues over the same period.

Goodman’s experience includes bringing Google to Chicago, a success large enough to impress the sold-out crowd at the Uptown Social Center. That project included Chicago putting a new train station nearby, he said.

Ruth Wuorenma served as Michigan City’s adviser in planning for the $100 million station block development – part train station, part parking garage, part residential, part retail – downtown. “He’s a regional developer of excellence,” she said.

Goodman’s interest in Michigan City continues to validate Michigan City as an asset to the Chicago region, she said.

The double track project, which decreases travel time between Chicago and Michigan City to about one hour by rail, is transforming the city. “It is the energy underpinning everything,” Wuorenma said.

“The city has increased options now. The city can plan a future on its own” rather than waiting for developers to offer their visions, she said.

Mayor Duane Parry said Michigan City Public Library has dozens of municipal plans on its shelves. He’s excited to see the energy the double track project is bringing to the city.

“This development is the first of many,” he said. “This development is going to spawn so many more.”

“In 10 years, our skyline, instead of us being able to see Chicago and that’s it, they will be able to see ours,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan is glad to see the hard work and years of effort put into the Double Track NWI project paying off. “I’m proud to be here today and help Michigan City see the investments grow,” he said.

Goodman said his project and others in the pipeline are a boon to the city. “It’s good news that investment money is coming into Michigan City from wherever,” he said.

He promised that local labor unions will be pleased with his team’s project. “I do always say that the best developments create local jobs,” he said.

The site now has the “You Are Beautiful” sign that became an attraction as soon as it appeared. The Michigan City Public Art Committee is working on a new location for it. “We do public art in most of our developments,” Goodman said, so expect public art to be included in this one too.

He’s pleased with the site, which the city brought to his attention. “It’s just a fantastic location,” he said. “It’s surrounded by the lake, shopping, casino” and more.

“It’s a long time coming, probably overdue,” he said of Michigan City’s revival.

He has long been familiar with the city, visiting probably four or five times a week during the summer while his kids were growing up. Goodman had bought a vacation home nearby.

His development is receiving high praise in the city. “I’ve never gone into a development that was controversial,” he said.

Goodman said this development isn’t likely to be his last in Michigan City. “We try not to do one-off developments,” he said. “If you’re creating value in an area, you might as well benefit from the increased value.”

Downtown development is getting a lot of buzz, but it’s not the only part of the city people are looking at, Hulse said.

“Double track is the game-changer and the catalyst for future development in north Michigan City,” he said, but he expects interest to bleed in the central and southern parts as well.

“We try to make sure whatever your interest is, we can hit your sweet spot for development,” he said.

