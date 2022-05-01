Annexation clears way for Fortune 500 development

MICHIGAN CITY — The city is now 147 acres larger with City Council approval of an annexation to allow a Fortune 500 company to locate there soon.

Now that the annexation is in place, plans for developing the property can go through.

The council voted unanimously to annex the property. In fact, at its meeting earlier this month, the council had tried to rush through the process but was advised by the council attorney that it had to wait for another meeting to follow state law.

“Don’t give one penny of tax abatement to this mystery company,” resident Tommy Kulavik advised the council, echoing Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, from the earlier meeting this month.

Despite earlier reports about the annexation, resident Anthony Lewis told the council he was surprised to find out the property near his home would be annexed. Lewis, who is running for precinct chairman in Coolspring 4, wanted to know if it would be part of his precinct.

Yes, council President Angie Deuitch, D-at-large, told him. It’s the area near Family Express by Johnson Road on U.S. 20. The property goes as far south as Pahs Road.

In other business, the council talked at length about whether to hire a grant writer for the city. The grant writer would handle grant administration as well as seek funding for the city.

The grant writer position was included in a package of salary increases under council consideration.

The ordinance was held over for third reading at the next council meeting.

Deutch said she doesn’t agree with hiring a grant writer. Some of the best grant writers want contract work, she said, and aren’t looking to be full-time employees. “Those people are out there, and they are in LaPorte County.”

Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd, disagreed.

“I know other cities have that (grant writer on the payroll),” he said. “I think it’s an old, 1980s version of economics where it’s cheaper to farm things out.”

“If we had our own grant writer, that $80,000 could be 100 times over,” Mack said. “If I’m looking at it wrong, I’ll eat it.”

“I think a grant writer is very important, and I think one day we’ll get one,” he added.

