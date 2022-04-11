Annexation makes way for Fortune 500 company

MICHIGAN CITY — Annexation of 147 acres for a Fortune 500 company to build a plant in Michigan City advanced with a unanimous vote by the City Council.

The council voted to approve it on second and third readings, but it will appear on the agenda for the next council meeting anyway because state law requires municipalities to go slower on annexations, even friendly ones, council attorney Jewell Harris said.

The site is south of U.S. 20 adjacent to Johnson Road.

During the public hearing, neighbor Dale Harding asked about the planned project. “This is going to be almost on my doorstep,” he said.

Harding wanted to know how development of the project would affect him, including stormwater management, traffic ingress and egress and other issues.

“How is it going to affect the existing community there?” he asked. “Can any of these questions be answered?”

“They’re very, very valid concerns,” council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at-large, said, but he can’t give answers yet. The name of the Fortune 500 company and details about the plant there aren’t public yet.

“We need to bring it into the city before we can address those issues with development and zoning and all those issues that come down the road,” real estate attorney Brad Adamsky said.

“Pahs Road (south of the property) is in need of a major reconstruction project,” resident Tommy Kulavik said. With traffic heading to Michigan City High School using Pahs Road, it should be in better condition to give a good first impression to visitors, he said.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, asked if the developer would cover all the costs of extending water and sewer service. There would be “a very minimal cost” to the city, Adamsky said.

“I personally have a problem with that, that you don’t have a guesstimate of that cost,” Paul Przybylinski said. He’s worried about the $3 million cost of extending water and sewer to recently annexed property on the city’s east side, near the airport.

Ambrose Property Group Development Manager Eric Blount said the developer will pay for utility connections to the property. However, the city hopes to extend beyond that area, so that portion would be at the city’s expense.

The council unanimously approved the annexation. However, Paul Przybylinski balked at the city paying $16,700 for a fiscal impact study to assure the city it won’t lose money if it annexes the property. “Why aren’t they (the developer) paying for it?” he asked.

Municipalities are required to prepare fiscal plans for annexations, Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said. The logic behind it is the city stands to gain through increased tax revenue, Harris said.

“They come up to us for a tax abatement, you’d better think twice about it,” Przybylinski said.

