MICHIGAN CITY – Save the Dunes is planning a capital campaign to restore Barker House, its historic headquarters.

The 1904 building is a combination of shingle style and arts and crafts architectural styes. It’s a modified version of the American four-square house and is considered significant, Save the Dunes Executive Director Betsy Maher said.

It’s showing its age, though. The house itself has a balcony whose railing is mostly gone. Its front porch and steps are collapsing. The back entrance balcony stairs are no longer safe to use. Some shingles on the house’s siding are missing, too.

There’s a separate dance hall that needs to be restored, too. “The floors are actually in phenomenal condition,” Maher said. However, the dance hall needs a restroom added and electricity reconnected.

Standing in the dark space, Maher said the building could be used for the organization’s annual meeting and other events. “I feel like it’s my job to save the dance hall,” she said.

Before a recent open house held for Save the Dunes’ 71st anniversary, the staff uncovered the walkway that leads to the dance hall as part of their mission to spiffy up the house and outbuildings.

“I’m not joking when I say everyone was sweaty and really dirty cleaning out some of these buildings,” Maher said.

In addition to the house and dance hall, the property has a garage and a carriage house. It also has a windmill, the top of which was recently restored by volunteers and is awaiting placement atop the windmill. Some trees will need to be trimmed first.

“A lot of the forest has started to encroach onto the property,” Maher said.

The house, which was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2001, has been the home of several conservation nonprofits over the years. But its history goes back much further.

The house was built in 1904 by Norton Wallace and Marjory Clark Barker. She was very active in Michigan City, including conservation. In fact, she paid $700 in 1953 to buy 56 acres of what is now Cowles Bog when it was up for sale for delinquent taxes. The property is now part of Indiana Dunes National Park, Maher said.

She also served on the first advisory board for the Save the Dunes Council in 1954 and helped the 30 acres of woods surrounding Barker House become designated a classified forest by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Maher said.

Save the Dunes President Nancy Moldenhauer said Barker Woods, which is open to the public, was originally meant to be developed as one of the nation’s first planned communities, for employees of the Haskell-Barker Car Co., which manufactured rail cars. The Barker family was very generous. “I believe they were the largest philanthropists that this city ever saw,” she said.

The Barkers employed many immigrants from Asia and Europe, Moldenhauer said. “I believe they were an uplifter of our community as a whole.”

John Barker built the house for his brother, a supervisor at the plant. Plans for the workforce community were scrapped after workers went on strike, Moldenhauer said.

“I’ve been told by so many people, ‘I’ve driven past the property so many times and had no idea what was in there,’” she said.

“This is a part of our community’s legacy,” Moldenhauer said.

“I feel such a privilege to come and work here,” Maher said.

