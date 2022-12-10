Barker Mansion debuts exhibit about freight car factory that was once Indiana's largest employer

MICHIGAN CITY — Before horse-drawn plows leveled the dunes to build the great Gary Works steel mill, Indiana's largest employer was another factory along the south shore of Lake Michigan.

The Haskell & Barker Car Company, later acquired by Pullman, built freight cars that crisscrossed the country, hauling grain, whiskey, mail and countless other goods in the 19th and 20th centuries. It employed more than 3,500 workers on a 100-acre site where the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall stands today, employing an assembly line manufacturing process long before Henry Ford popularized it.

Descendants of John Barker, a merchant and grain broker from Massachusetts who helped grow the freight car manufacturer into one of the country's largest after buying into the company in 1855, recently descended on the Barker Mansion in Michigan City to debut a new exhibit chronicling the city's storied history of building boxcars for more than 100 years. "The Haskell & Barker Car Company and The Legacy of Freight" exhibition is now open in the basement of the historic mansion the Barker family built with their railroad riches at 631 Washington St.

It's been in the works for at least a year.

"We thought it was important to preserve the history of the Haskell & Barker Car Company," said Alexander B. Ross, past president and director of Barker Welfare Foundation. "The first rudimentary production line was here in Michigan City. It was in 1889. There was an earlier fire in the factory in the 1880s. That's when they rebuilt and started the production line."

The exhibit features many historical photos, artifacts and an explanatory video. The centerpiece is a massive 3D model of the factory and its 37 buildings that takes up an entire room.

"It was built by Purdue Northwest students, and it's fabulous," said Sarane Ross, director and president emerita of Barker Welfare Foundation.

Students scanned all the blueprints of the buildings to build the factory model to scale. Foundries, ironworking shops, lumber warehouses and other buildings were created with a 3D printer.

"It's pretty impressive," Alexander B. Ross said. "There were more than 30 buildings and sheds that were more than 1,000 feet long. About 3,500 people went to work there every day, making boxcars and feeding all the parts in: the steel, the carpentry and the paint. They had the first production line in the United States. The car guys came out here to see what we were doing. That's where they got the idea."

The factory was a major economic driver in Michigan City and LaPorte County.

"The workers were all immigrants — from Syria, from Poland, from all different European countries," he said. "Then they built their own communities and churches around Michigan City. My great-grandfather, John H. Barker, put up money for the first hospital in Michigan City, the library, the YMCA, and also helped develop Washington Park because he wanted a good community for his workers. As far as national importance, it was one of the biggest boxcar factories in the country. That's why Pullman bought it in 1916."

The factory went from producing a few boxcars a month to 15,000 boxcars a year after it installed its production line.

"It was important nationally," he said. "The boxcars shipped everything. They fed the cities."

Notably, the factory also made the arch for President Abraham Lincoln's funeral train, said Kirk Rogers, president of the Michigan City Historical Society.

"It was an important company and the people who built Michigan City," Sarane Ross said. "People come and say, 'my great-grandfather was in the staffing department' or 'my grandfather was in the paint department.' It's remarkable how many people in Michigan City have ancestors that worked for the Barker factory. It's wonderful. This helps bring it to life for their children and grandchildren. People can come here and see what it was like way back when."

The exhibit will be open from Tuesday through Sunday throughout the month of December. The Barker Mansion will then close again for more restoration and will reopen for normal operating hours sometime later next year. People can come and tour the grand English Manor-style house, which dates back to 1857.

"We want to make the mansion accessible to the public," Alexander B. Ross said. "We have community rooms downstairs. We're preserving a house but it's also a jewel in the community."

The Barker family remains committed to Michigan City.

"The Barker family has been part of Michigan City. We never left. We've always been helpful to the community through the foundation, supporting nonprofits," he said. "We decided to step it up and up our game and to restore the mansion to its splendor. The public is welcome to come and visit."

For more information, visit barkermansion.org, call 219-873-1520 or find the Barker Mansion on social media.