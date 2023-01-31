Child death in Michigan City ruled natural, police say

The death of a 3-year-old child Jan. 20 was ruled natural, Michigan City police said Tuesday.
MICHIGAN CITY — The investigation into the
death of a 3-year-old child Jan. 20 has concluded, police said, after it was determined the child died of natural causes.
Michigan City police were called
around 2:40 p.m. to the 800 block of West Sixth Street for a report of an unresponsive child. Family, police and medical professionals performed lifesaving efforts, but the child ultimately died at Franciscan Hospital. Officials announced Jan. 23 that they were investigating the death. Police worked with the LaPorte County coroner's office on the case.
"There was absolutely no foul play or wrongdoing found," police said in a news release Tuesday. "The Michigan City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family during this time of loss."
