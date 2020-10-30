 Skip to main content
Convicted felon caught with gun during traffic stop
Convicted felon caught with gun during traffic stop

Convicted felon caught with gun during traffic stop
A convicted felon was arrested after he was caught with a firearm during a traffic stop in Michigan City.

Michigan City Police Department Officer Matt Babcock pulled over a vehicle driving southbound on Franklin Street by US 20 at about 10 p.m. Wednesday after noticing it had expired plates.

He was completing the pullover over the registration issue when K9 Officer Mike Petrie and the K9 Edo arrived at the scene and positively alerted the vehicle after a free air sniff.

A search found a 9mm handgun and loose rounds of ammunition.

The driver and sole occupant Derico P. Harris, a 33-year-old South Bend resident, was arrested on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon as a Level 4 Felony.

“Gun violence has plagued not only Michigan City this year, but many communities in Northwest Indiana and around the United States," Michigan City Police Department Chief Dion Campbell said. "The Michigan City Police Department will continue to seek out and arrest those who choose to illegally possess firearms. I could not be more proud of the enforcement action of our Patrol Division in recent weeks in getting many illegally possessed firearms off the streets and out of the hands of convicted felons.”

Harris was taken to the LaPorte County Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

The public is encouraged to give crime tips to the Michigan City Police Department by calling 219-873-1488 or (800) 78-CRIME, or via Facebook Messenger.

