Council, department heads to draft rules for attendance at Washington Park

“What’s passed in this, that alone eliminates any problems with we can’t man the parks, we can’t man the gates, because they’re not doing it anyway,” he said.

Don Przybylinski objected last week to the three large signs at the entrance to the park that specify only season pass holders are allowed to enter. That could deter visitors this winter who would stay in their cars while donating to The Salvation Army when the park’s festival of lights kicks off, he said.

Paul Przybylinski said the signs are ignored anyway. He recently counted 15 Illinois plates among about 45 cars.

“Our community is a point of interest now for all these people to escape their areas of confinement,” he said.

A preliminary plan for opening the park said the park staff would direct residents to the main parking lot and nonresidents to the Fedders Alley parking lot.

“Their one concern is to pack more cars in that park at one time on holidays so they can make more money,” Paul Przybylinski said.

The department gets $760,000 annually in gate receipts, he said.

“We subsidize the park department all the time,” he added.