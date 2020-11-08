Council, department heads to draft rules for attendance at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY – The monthslong debate over attendance at Washington Park seems to be heading to a conclusion.
City Council members seem to agree to a new plan to draft rules for 2021.
The new plan is to start talks between the Park Board, city administration, Police Department and council members on how to regulate attendance at the park next year.
This summer, the council approved an ordinance that limited attendance at the city’s popular lakefront park to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Ever since, the council and Park Board have been embroiled in a controversy over how the rules should be applied.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, read from a police department email to council members saying police want to be involved in drafting a new attendance policy.
“The Police Department wants to sit down and have a talk with the Park Department. It surprises me that the Park Department hasn’t reached out to the Police Department,” Przybylinski said.
His brother, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would specify the attendance restrictions don’t apply in the offseason, the period between Labor Day weekend and the second weekend of May.
“What’s passed in this, that alone eliminates any problems with we can’t man the parks, we can’t man the gates, because they’re not doing it anyway,” he said.
Don Przybylinski objected last week to the three large signs at the entrance to the park that specify only season pass holders are allowed to enter. That could deter visitors this winter who would stay in their cars while donating to The Salvation Army when the park’s festival of lights kicks off, he said.
Paul Przybylinski said the signs are ignored anyway. He recently counted 15 Illinois plates among about 45 cars.
“Our community is a point of interest now for all these people to escape their areas of confinement,” he said.
A preliminary plan for opening the park said the park staff would direct residents to the main parking lot and nonresidents to the Fedders Alley parking lot.
“Their one concern is to pack more cars in that park at one time on holidays so they can make more money,” Paul Przybylinski said.
The department gets $760,000 annually in gate receipts, he said.
“We subsidize the park department all the time,” he added.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, continued his objection to having an ordinance to regulate attendance during the pandemic. “An ordinance is just not flexible,” he said.
“We’ve been going back and forth on this, it seems like all summer,” council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said.
“We’re already had a cake baked, and now that it’s time to decorate it, everybody wants to fight over what the ingredients should have been.”
