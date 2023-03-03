MICHIGAN CITY — The city should budget enough money next year to hire a full-time city engineer, City Council Vice President Don Przybylinski suggested.

The council approved spending $200,000 on consulting services with two engineering firms — $50,000 for Haas & Associates and $150,000 for Primera Engineers.

Council members had a series of questions about that ordinance.

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said she and Przybylinski, D-at large, questioned whether the city’s vacancy for a part-time engineer is being posted differently. For months, the city has been seeking someone for that position but has failed to find a satisfactory candidate.

Engineers are in high demand, and candidates aren’t looking for part-time positions. That leaves the city in the position of outsourcing engineering work once done in-house.

Deuitch hopes the $200,000 would be enough, at least for now. “We thought this would be adequate, and if they need more money, they should come back to us,” she said.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, asked how long that money would last.

“If we use Primera like we did in 2022, we would run through this money by the end of June,” Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster said.

In one year, the city spent $450,000 for outside engineering work, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said. “I think that was absolutely over the top. At this amount, we could probably contract three firms from the Michigan City area. Live here, shop here.

“I think we really need to take a hard look at this and see what we’re getting, because that’s a heck of a lot of money to go through.”

The city’s Board of Works used Primera for the study on converting Franklin Street to a two-way road, eliminating the one-way restriction between 10th and Fourth streets.

“Are we paying for the city, out of our funds, to Primera to do the reconstruction of Franklin Street, or is that being done out of the Redevelopment Commission?” Paul Przybylinski asked. The Redevelopment Commission is paying for it, Deuitch told him. She’s a member of the commission.

Planning and Development Director Skyler York defended using Primera for the project. Primera’s Brad Minnick is the lead on that work. “Brad lives here. He is a local engineer,” York said.

“Next year, when we set up the budget, we set up the engineering budget next year, eliminate this part-time engineering position, fund it with a full-time salary for an engineer and be done with this,” Don Przybylinski urged.

“We could take maybe $140,000 and have one person sitting in there doing all the work and maybe getting more return on our investment.”

The average salary for a professional engineer in Michigan City is more than $104,000, according to salary.com. Fringe benefits offered to a full-time employee adds to the city’s cost.

