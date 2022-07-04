 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story urgent

Couple pulled from Lake Michigan; wife is in critical condition, officials say

MICHIGAN CITY — A Chicago woman is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan at a Michigan City beach yesterday evening. 

At about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, emergency personnel responded to reports of two swimmers who had gone below the surface at Washington Park Beach. Jose Lopez, 21, and his wife, Blanca Calva, 19, both of Chicago, were swimming in deep water and began to struggle against the current, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. 

Responders rescued Lopez first. He was taken to Franciscan Health Hospital and was in stable condition.

About 10 minutes after Lopez was pulled from the water, Michigan City Fire Department divers located Calva. She was also taken to Franciscan Health and was in critical condition as of 11 a.m. Monday.

