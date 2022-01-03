 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 forces public meetings to go virtual
alert urgent

COVID-19 forces public meetings to go virtual

Michigan City officials switch to virtual meetings

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry speaks in March 2021, at a news conference outside City Hall. An executive order from Parry requiring all government meetings be held virtually goes into effect Jan. 4. 

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

The surge in COVID-19 cases and overwhelmed health care providers have prompted Portage and Michigan City officials to switch to virtual meetings in January.

Portage also cited a large number of cases and exposures among city staff members.

Both cities’ councils, boards and commissions will meet virtually through at least Jan. 31, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s ongoing executive order and public health emergency declaration.

Tuesday’s Portage City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All Portage city meetings will be streamed on Facebook — at "Portage Indiana Government Page" — and YouTube at their regularly scheduled dates and times.

To find the Michigan City meetings on Facebook, search "My Michigan City, Indiana."

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry’s executive order on public meetings additionally closes City Hall to the public except by appointment.

Parry’s announcement referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that showed 288,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States on Dec. 20, which set a record for highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

Portage’s announcement mentioned the 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Porter County between Dec. 1 and 29, with 58 hospitalized as of Dec. 29.

“Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is at 20%,” the Dec. 31 announcement said. “In the last week, there have been 1,467 confirmed cases in Porter County vs. 903 during the same week last year.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: California ports making progress

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts