COVID-19 forces public meetings to go virtual

The surge in COVID-19 cases and overwhelmed health care providers have prompted Portage and Michigan City officials to switch to virtual meetings in January.
Portage also cited a large number of cases and exposures among city staff members.
Both cities’ councils, boards and commissions will meet virtually through at least Jan. 31, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s ongoing executive order and public health emergency declaration.
Tuesday’s Portage City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All Portage city meetings will be streamed on Facebook — at "Portage Indiana Government Page" — and YouTube at their regularly scheduled dates and times.
To find the Michigan City meetings on Facebook, search "My Michigan City, Indiana."
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry’s executive order on public meetings additionally closes City Hall to the public except by appointment.
Parry’s announcement referred to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data that showed 288,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States on Dec. 20, which set a record for highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
Portage’s announcement mentioned the 44 deaths related to COVID-19 in Porter County between Dec. 1 and 29, with 58 hospitalized as of Dec. 29.
“Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is at 20%,” the Dec. 31 announcement said. “In the last week, there have been 1,467 confirmed cases in Porter County vs. 903 during the same week last year.”