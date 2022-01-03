COVID-19 forces public meetings to go virtual

The surge in COVID-19 cases and overwhelmed health care providers have prompted Portage and Michigan City officials to switch to virtual meetings in January.

Portage also cited a large number of cases and exposures among city staff members.

Both cities’ councils, boards and commissions will meet virtually through at least Jan. 31, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s ongoing executive order and public health emergency declaration.

Tuesday’s Portage City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. All Portage city meetings will be streamed on Facebook — at "Portage Indiana Government Page" — and YouTube at their regularly scheduled dates and times.

To find the Michigan City meetings on Facebook, search "My Michigan City, Indiana."

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry’s executive order on public meetings additionally closes City Hall to the public except by appointment.