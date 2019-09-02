MICHIGAN CITY — After two hours, 200 people had already strolled in for 18 varieties of craft beer, food and live music at the fourth annual Labor Daze on Sunday in Michigan City.
The hope was that attendance would approach 1,000 before the end of the event hosted by Burn ’Em Brewing at 718 Freyer Road.
"We always like throwing parties for different seasons throughout the year, and Labor Day is kind of like the last big hurrah of summer. So, we figured why not send off summer in a big way and make a big party out of it?’’ said Howie Wiesjahn.
Wiesjahn is one of the owners of the popular brewery which opened about eight years ago.
Ed Sweeney, of Wanatah, and his son, Ryan, of Hobart, go to different breweries throughout the region but especially like the beer served at this one.
"They’re consistently good. They’re always pretty solid all the way through," Ryan said.
"I get to spend some time with him so that’s good. I’m following his lead," Ed said.
Paul and Jessica Kroenke came out to get to know the area better after moving to Michigan City from Chicago about 18 months ago.
"It’s been a good time. We met a few new people. We’re enjoying ourselves," Jessica said.
Rachel Holifield, of Chesterton, and Leigh-Ann Mosher, of Michigan City, showed up together about noon and planned to stay well into the evening.
One of their first beers was 26, a creamsicle-flavored wheat ale Burn 'Em Brewing just rolled out.
"It’s very good. It tastes like orange juice with vanilla in it," Holifield said.
The beer was in memory of Jake West, who wore 26 on his high school football jersey in LaPorte.
West died on the practice field in 2013 from an undetected genetic heart condition.
All of the proceeds from 26 went to the Play for Jake Foundation, which provides free heart screens for middle school and high school students.
Tickets to the event were $10 in advance and $15 at the gate.
Proceeds from the cover charge went toward compensating the bands Miller, Left Lane Cruiser, Robert Rolfe Fedderson, Modern Vultures and Deep Fried Pickle Project Jug Band.
Labor Daze was held in a field directly across the street from the brewery.
Tommy Balogh, one of the owners of Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend, did not come to the event as a competitor. He was invited.
Balogh said craft beer makers are like family, supporting each other in what continues to be a growing industry.
"We come to their anniversary parties. We come to their summer parties. We always come up as much as we possibly can," Balogh said. "They’ve helped us tremendously at our events over the years."