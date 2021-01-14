 Skip to main content
Crews extinguish fire at Region auto shop
MICHIGAN CITY — Firefighters extinguished small blaze at a Michigan City auto repair shop Thursday afternoon, officials said.

At about 12:30 p.m., firefighters found smoke coming from the garage and were able to enter the through the bay doors. Crews found the source of the flames and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The walls in the rear of the garage were then opened to make sure the fire didn't spread. Firefighters also used a flame-extinguishing foam in the area of the fire to ensure nothing would reignite.

Everyone was able to make it safely outside of the building, the fire department said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

