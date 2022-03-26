Double Track fuels investments

MICHIGAN CITY — The Double Track NWI project is spurring interest in property not just downtown but also throughout the city.

“We’ve had some huge projects that have opened up,” Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, told the City Council recently. “I think it’s Michigan City’s time.”

“Double Track, that’s one of the main reasons for investments in Michigan City,” he said.

“Part of the Double Track excitement is we’ve seen a lot of multifamily housing in the downtown,” he said. That includes the $80 million 11th Street Central project, a 12-story mixed-use building that will include 208 luxury apartments, more than 10,000 square feet of commercial and office space and a 558-car parking garage with spaces available to the public outside peak commuting hours.

Hulse wants riders to step off the train and say, “Wow!” when they see not only that project but elsewhere downtown.

“There’s a lot going on across the whole downtown,” Hulse said. “Properties are rapidly changing hands” as investors seize opportunities. Real estate appraisals are up about 40%.

Another housing project downtown is at 8th Street and Michigan Boulevard, where Richman Development Group is planning to build a seven-story apartment complex with 125 apartments and retail space. Those apartments are planned as workforce housing. “We are not trying to gentrify our city,” he said.

Housing is being developed elsewhere in the city, too. Hulse estimated the city’s population will expand by 2,000 or more as people realize Michigan City will be within an easy commute to Chicago via the South Shore Line.

“You can have a lot more disposable income,” he said, by living in a city where the cost of living is lower and by commuting by rail instead of by car.

Businesses have been investing in Michigan City, too. “If you don’t grow, if you don’t improve, you won’t be around,” he said.

“We’re expecting a very big year on the manufacturing side,” Hulse said. Three months into the year, there’s already big news.

“We’ve had some huge projects that have opened up,” Hulse said. One of them, requiring annexation of 147 acres across from Evergreen Plaza, includes a major facility for a Fortune 500 company. It’s too soon to name the company, he said.

Companies interested in locating in the city are looking for larger buildings. “We have only one large empty building right now that’s not under contract that I can think of, and that’s Federal-Mogul,” Hulse said. The current sweet spot is about 75,000 to 100,000 square feet and ceiling heights of 25 to 30 feet, he said.

“It’s a very dynamic environment right now in Michigan City,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes,” Hulse said. “We’ve got to make sure we plan ahead for these changes and make sure everyone has a seat at the table.”

Among the challenges facing employers is attracting employees. “There’s a huge need for childcare in the whole community,” he said. Across Indiana, one-third of day care providers closed up shop during the pandemic, likely the result of the work-from-home trend, he said.

Companies might consider helping employees pay for childcare or even develop partnerships with other employers to pay for expanding childcare options in the city, he said. “If people can’t get to work, you don’t have employees.”

