Drive Clean Indiana panel discusses impending installation of 61 EV charging stations

MICHIGAN CITY — Electric vehicles are all the rage, but the infrastructure for public charging still needs work. That’s improving.

John Douglas, customer service director for Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power, said he planned to drive his company’s Chevy Bolt to the Drive Clean Indiana annual conference Tuesday, but the car has a range of 230 miles, and Blue Chip Casino and Hotel was 280 miles away. There wasn’t easy access to a charging station along the way.

Douglas was on a panel discussing the impending installation of 61 electric vehicle charging stations across Indiana.

“This is ironic, but it’s really appropriate that we’re doing this thing,” he said.

The charging stations are being put in by a group of eight Indiana utilities, including NIPSCO, through a grant from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. Some will be operational by next spring with others ready by the end of 2023, said Shawn Seals, senior environmental planner for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Deciding where to place the stations wasn’t easy. The group wanted them to be within 50 miles of each other, but they also wanted them to be along the busiest routes. In Northwest Indiana, stations will be placed in Michigan City, Chesterton, Portage, Merrillville, Gary, Hammond and Lowell.

“When you look at the map, you will see some gaps,” Drive Clean Indiana Executive Director Carl Lisek said. “No map is ever going to be perfect.” The absence of a charging station near I-65 in Lafayette stands out.

Kevin Kirkham, manager of business development for NIPSCO, said the group looked at places along interstates. “Where on that exit are you going to put that charging station?” the group wondered.

The ideal location would be somewhere to kill 20 minutes, with public restrooms — ideally open 24/7 — and a place to eat or shop. The host also would have to be willing to give up some parking spaces for the chargers.

“Meijer stores are going to be a very high frequency of the 61 stations,” Kirkham said.

There’s one other factor to consider, Douglas said: “How close is three-phase power? How much infrastructure is near the site?” The charging stations require a lot of power. “It’s enough power to serve a small manufacturing facility,” he said.

Lisek said it’s important to make sure there is adequate public infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. Electric vehicles on display at the conference included a converted Ford F250 work truck, a Tesla passenger car and an all-electric garbage truck.

Most charging will be done at home or, in the case of a fleet, at work overnight during off-peak hours, Kirkham said. That helps balance the load for utilities gearing up to meet increased demand.

Customers who want to install Level 2 charges at home or work should contact their utility to make sure the utility has the right infrastructure near their location to be able to serve the customer’s needs, he said.