Driver arrested after pursuit in LaPorte County, sheriff's office says

LAPORTE — A 23-year-old man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana after a deputy tried to pull him over for speeding Friday evening, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

At 6:38 p.m. Friday, a deputy was traveling on U.S. 35 near Boyd Boulevard while working a Driving Under the Influence Task Force, the sheriff's office said. The deputy observed a vehicle turn left onto U.S. 35. and travel south.

The deputy noticed the vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit in the 5000 south block of U.S. 35., and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop along near Rachel Street. When the car failed to stop, the deputy began a vehicle pursuit, the sheriff's office said.

The pursuit continued southbound on U.S. 35, westbound on U.S. 6, northbound on County Road 900 West, westbound on State Road 2, northbound on U.S. 421, eastbound on County Road 100 North and southbound on Shebel Road. Near the intersection of Shebel Road and County Road 20 North, the vehicle stopped. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

The driver Brett Steel, 23, of Valparaiso, is housed in the LaPorte County Jail.

