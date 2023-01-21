Driver arrested after pursuit in LaPorte County, sheriff's office says

LAPORTE — A 23-year-old man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana after a deputy tried to pull him over for speeding Friday evening, the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
At 6:38 p.m. Friday, a deputy was traveling on U.S. 35 near Boyd Boulevard while working a Driving Under the Influence Task Force, the sheriff's office said. The deputy observed a vehicle turn left onto U.S. 35. and travel south.
Jerry Davich, The Times
The deputy noticed the vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit in the 5000 south block of U.S. 35., and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop along near Rachel Street. When the car failed to stop, the deputy began a vehicle pursuit, the sheriff's office said.
The pursuit continued southbound on U.S. 35, westbound on U.S. 6, northbound on County Road 900 West, westbound on State Road 2, northbound on U.S. 421, eastbound on County Road 100 North and southbound on Shebel Road. Near the intersection of Shebel Road and County Road 20 North, the vehicle stopped. The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
The driver Brett Steel, 23, of Valparaiso, is housed in the LaPorte County Jail.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Larry Phillips Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Dealing in Methamphetamine; Possession Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 51
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Silvano Martinez-Seiber
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: South Bend, IN
Adam Fredenburg
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Resetar
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Lovie Grace
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Gary, IN
Jayden Fogus
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Shikyra Boyd
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Chessidy Walker
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ashley Arndt
Arrest Date: Jan. 8, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bryan Parish
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brian Thomas
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Register as a Sex or Violent Offender Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Bobby Armstrong Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: Elkhart, IN
Oshae Hampton
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Michael Munson
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Grand Rapids, MI
Shawn Shirley
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Robbery; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Christina Stantz
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Intimidation Class: Felony Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
David McDaniel
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Battery Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 34
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Michael Robinson Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Daniel Ward
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Causing Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 43
Residence: Porter, IN
Brandon Miller
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal confinement; Domestic Battery Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Royal
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Michigan City Police Department Arresting Agency: Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 29
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Rickey Bentley Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Matthew Rancatore
Arrest Date: Jan. 5, 2023 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Frank Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 67
Residence: South Bend, IN
Magan Bradford
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Andre Curry
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Edwards
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 37
Residence: LaPorte, IN
James Dilts
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 44
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Cameron Overbeck
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: North Judson, IN
Armando Sanchez
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery W/Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Corde Williamson
Arrest Date: Jan. 15, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Lucas Bennet
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Dowagiac, MI
Amber Saylor
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Contributing to delinquency of minor Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Roosevelt Jackson
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Hiawatha Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of Cocaine Class: Felony Age: 50
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Paige Leeks
Arrest Date: Jan. 6, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Trenton Strawmier
Arrest Date: Jan. 10, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Criminal Recklessness; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 25
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jessie Maupin
Arrest Date: Jan. 12, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Amber Collins
Arrest Date: Jan. 13, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaCrosse, IN
Jacqueline Huerta-Salazar
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Kristi Cooper
Arrest Date: Jan. 16, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Qmarion Fisher
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Criminal Gang Activity Class: Felonies Age: 19
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeffery Glancy Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 11, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Machelle Wooddall
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 53
Residence: Stockton, CA
Robert Meegan
Arrest Date: Jan. 14, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ravin Patel
Arrest Date: Jan. 7, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Jersey City, NJ
Debra Wright
Arrest Date: Jan. 9, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Controlled Substance Class: Felony Age: 57
Residence: Michigan City, IN
