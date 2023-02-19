For years, Region environmentalists have demanded that NIPSCO remove every last bit of coal ash from the Michigan City generating station property.
Now a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could force NIPSCO to complete the "clean closure" the groups have been asking for.
“You find toxic, polluting facilities like coal power plants disproportionately located in communities of color and low-income communities. As such, we have continually borne the health disparities and economic challenges," Barbara Bolling-Williams, president of the Indiana State Conference of the NAACP, said in a recent Earthjustice news release.
"The EPA needs to hold plant owners accountable. As these coal plants close, black and brown communities cannot be left with unregulated toxic waste. They put that coal ash right by Lake Michigan, they put it in our cities. We stand up for our community, our health and the millions of people who depend on Lake Michigan for drinking water.”
In 2015, the EPA released the first coal ash rule, which requires the treatment of contaminated groundwater, the closure of all unlined coal ash ponds, and the removal of ash from leaky impoundments and landfills. However, landfills that stopped receiving coal ash before 2015 are exempt. In August 2022, attorneys for several environmental organizations filed a lawsuit against the EPA in hopes of closing the regulatory loophole.
In a proposed settlement released at the start of the year, the EPA agreed to review the scope of the coal ash rule. Public comment on the proposed settlement will be accepted until March 6. If the EPA ultimately decides to expand the existing rule and address the unregulated legacy coal ash, a rule would be drafted by May 5, 2023. The final one would be issued by May 6, 2024.
Coal ash, also known as coal combustion residuals, is the material left after coal is burned to produce energy. It's one of the largest toxic waste streams in the U.S. and contains heavy metals and metal compounds, such as arsenic, boron, cadmium, chromium, cobalt, lead, lithium, mercury, molybdenum, radium, selenium and thallium.
Energy companies store coal ash that cannot be reused in retention ponds, some of which are unlined. Over time, contaminants from coal ash can leak out of landfills into groundwater, blow into the air as dust, and release to surface waters and land due to structural failures.
A recent report released by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project says 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have leaked dangerous levels of contamination into the surrounding groundwater. The long list of plants includes the Michigan City generating station.
NIPSCO has operated a coal-fired generating station in Michigan City since 1931. In 2018, the utility announced that all of its remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade. The Michigan City location will be closed between 2026 and 2028.
Under the EPA's current coal ash rule, NIPSCO is required to clean up the 256,500 tons of ash from the site's five coal-ash ponds. However, local environmentalists are worried about the "legacy" coal ash that was mixed with sand for made land at the property. The made land sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, separated from the water by a steel seawall.
The group Just Transition NWI wants the legacy ash to be removed and is pushing for a "clean closure."
If the EPA ultimately does expand the 2015 coal ash rule, NIPSCO may not have a choice.
"This ruling is a historic stride for environmental justice communities that have long endured the detrimental impacts of these toxic unregulated landfills," Just Transition's executive director, Ashley Williams, said in reference to the EPA's proposed settlement.
Contamination has already been found in the groundwater at the Michigan City plant, but NIPSCO has said it believes that the primary source of the groundwater contamination is the coal ash that is being removed.