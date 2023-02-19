Energy companies store coal ash that cannot be reused in retention ponds, some of which are unlined. Over time, contaminants from coal ash can leak out of landfills into groundwater, blow into the air as dust, and release to surface waters and land due to structural failures.

A recent report released by Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project says 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have leaked dangerous levels of contamination into the surrounding groundwater. The long list of plants includes the Michigan City generating station.

NIPSCO has operated a coal-fired generating station in Michigan City since 1931. In 2018, the utility announced that all of its remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade. The Michigan City location will be closed between 2026 and 2028.