Coal ash that cannot be reused is stored by energy companies in retention ponds, some of which are unlined. Over time, contaminants from coal ash can leak out of landfills into groundwater, blow into the air as dust, and release to surface waters and land because of structural failures.

A recent report from Earthjustice and the Environmental Integrity Project says 91% of U.S. coal-fired power plants have leaked dangerous levels of contamination into the surrounding groundwater. The long list of plants includes the Michigan City generating station.

NIPSCO has operated a coal-fired generating station in Michigan City since 1931. In 2018, the utility announced that all of its remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade, with Michigan City between 2026 and 2028.

Under the EPA's current rule, NIPSCO is required to clean up the site's five coal-ash ponds. However, local environmentalists are worried about the "legacy" coal ash that was mixed with sand for made land at the property. The made land is on the edge of Lake Michigan, separated from the water by a steel seawall.

In December, members of Just Transition delivered a petition to the EPA's Region 5 headquarters in downtown Chicago. The petition asked the EPA force NIPSCO to remove all of the legacy coal ash. "EPA, we beg of you to treat this like the crisis it is," Williams said during the protest. "EPA, the time is now to change and update the federal rules."

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said tightening coal-ash regulations will better protect human health and the surrounding environment.

“Ensuring the health and safety of all people is EPA’s top priority, and this proposed rule represents a crucial step toward safeguarding the air, groundwater, streams and drinking water communities depend on,” he said in a news release. “Many of these communities have been disproportionately impacted by pollution for far too long."

Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana, urged the EPA to adopt the draft rule, saying it would help hold "utility polluters accountable for their coal ash messes."

In a statement to the Times, a NIPSCO spokesperson said the utility is "in the process of reviewing" the EPA's draft rule and how it may apply to the cleanup work being conducted in Michigan City.

In 2022, NIPSCO removed about 171,000 cubic yards of coal ash from the generating station's five onsite ponds.

Contamination has been found in the groundwater at the Michigan City plant, but NIPSCO said it believes that the primary source of the groundwater contamination is the coal ash that is being removed.

"The data collected to date indicates there is no risk to human health or the environment, and no impacts to drinking water supplied by neighboring communities, including resources drawn from Lake Michigan for that purpose," the spokesperson said.

Donnita Scully of the LaPorte County NAACP called the EPA's draft rule a "step in the right direction. This rule places value in humanity over exorbitant profits by industry, and if executed right, will protect the integrity of our community.”