'EPA, the time is now': Environmental advocates deliver petition demanding clean closure at Michigan City generating station

CHICAGO — Ashley Williams showed the crowd a small container of gray powder.

"In my hand, I hold a jar of Indiana coal ash. Though not apparent to the naked eye, this in concentration, is a brew of lead, arsenic, mercury and other deadly toxins," said Williams, executive director of the nonprofit Just Transition NWI. "Imagine this sample multiplied by millions. That is the amount of coal ash that sits in my community, Michigan City, on the shores of Lake Michigan."

Williams and about 20 other activists gathered at the Federal Plaza downtown to deliver a petition Thursday to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Region 5 headquarters. With almost 2,000 signatures, the petition demands that the EPA require Northern Indiana Public Service Co., or NIPSCO, complete a "complete and safe cleanup" at the Michigan City generating station.

Just Transition also delivered a similar organizational sign-on letter with signatures from about 50 community groups and elected officials.

In 2018, NIPSCO announced that all of its remaining coal-fired generating stations would be retired within the next decade. The Michigan City station will be closed between 2026 and 2028.

NIPSCO is removing about 256,500 tons of ash from the site's five coal-ash ponds. However, Just Transition is worried about the "legacy" coal ash that was mixed with sand to create made land. The made land sits on the edge of Lake Michigan, separated from the water by a steel seawall.

"We have a quiet catastrophe brewing on the shores of Lake Michigan," Just Transition press secretary Susan Thomas said. "We need to have action to close an EPA loophole that is allowing toxic coal ash to sit on our beloved lake, impacting the Great Lakes in its entirety."

In 2015 the EPA released the Coal Ash Rule, which requires the treatment of contaminated groundwater, the closure of all unlined coal ash ponds, and the removal of ash from leaky impoundments and landfills.

Landfills that stopped receiving coal ash before 2015 are exempt from the rule. In August, several national environmental organizations filed a lawsuit against the EPA in the hopes of closing the loophole.

NIPSCO has said the seawall separating the made land from the lake is sound; however, Just Transition fears that the aging wall could give way any day.

"EPA we beg of you to treat this like the crisis it is," Williams said. "EPA, the time is now to change and update the federal rules."

Just Transition partnered with the Illinois Green New Deal Coalition to deliver the petition. The coalition, part of the national Green New Deal Network, is fighting a similar battle at a generating station in Waukegan, where Midwest Generation plans on capping and monitoring one of the coal-ash ponds. Illinois Green New Deal and the nonprofit Clean Power Lake County want to see all the ash removed.

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, helped deliver the petition. Boy said coal ash "is not just a Michigan City issue," noting that Indiana has 86 coal-ash ponds, more than any other state. Boy has introduced two bills that would tighten coal-ash cleanup requirements, but neither moved forward.

A report released in November found that more than 200 of the 292 coal plants in the U.S. have reported groundwater contamination.

Contamination has been found in the groundwater at the Michigan City plant, but NIPSCO has said they believe the primary source of the groundwater contamination is the coal ash that is being removed.

In a email statement to the Times, an EPA spokesperson said the agency will review Just Transition's petition "to determine what, if any, additional steps are appropriate."

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is responsible for overseeing the Michigan City cleanup; EPA has provided support, conducting site visits and reviewing the steel seawall.

"EPA will continue to work with IDEM to ensure that the federal requirements are met, the site is appropriately investigated, and potential risks are addressed," the agency spokesperson wrote.