Fast boats make waves in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Rain put a damper on attendance but not the thrills at the Great Lakes Grand Prix race Sunday at Washington Park.

Boats created large wakes and even went vertical, jumping out of the water, while zooming around the course.

The race draws about 100,000 people in good weather.

“The boats are amazing. Watching them jump out of the water, it’s incredible,” Dave Gertz, of Hebron, said.

Jay Guarch, of Key Largo, Florida, was among the spectators Sunday, standing on the beach with his new friend Maggie Larson, of LaPorte. Larson’s boyfriend repaired a large breach in the fiberglass hull of Guarch’s catamaran trawler.

He and his wife have spent eight months on his boat doing the Great Loop, a route that travels along the Atlantic seaboard, through the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes, then through the Mississippi River system to reach the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s the trip of a lifetime, to do the Great Loop,” Guarch said. “It’s a wonderful way to see the country.”

“I’ve really enjoyed our stay,” he said. “The Port Authority has been wonderful. Your locals are wonderful.”

“We didn’t plan on being here” for the grand prix, the retired attorney said, but he’s glad he was able to make new friends. He’s seen boat races in Key West, but this was his first time to see them on Lake Michigan.

Josh Leszcynski, of North Judson, has attended the grand prix every year since it began.

“It’s just always a good time,” he said.

Last year, Leszcynski chatted with people from Dubai who own the world’s fastest boat, he said.

He doesn’t care who wins; he just enjoys watching the races and hanging out.

Shannon Fields, of Hartford City, is a devoted fan, too. “I guess I’m willing to sit here in the rain and watch,” she said.

“I like about any kind of racing,” Fields said. “It doesn’t hurt that it’s on the beach.”

Brett Rebac, of Michigan City, considers the grand prix the best weekend of the summer. “Unfortunately, the weather kind of dampened the crowd a little bit this year,” he said.

Rebac arrives at the beach at 7 a.m. to stake out his spot along the water’s edge and keeps an eye on the weather. “All true beach bums are amateur meteorologists,” he said.

Burk — he goes by one name, like Bono, he said — lives in Michigan City. “It’s been a good event,” he said.

Residents and crews get to attend the block party. “Residents get to interact. The racers say that’s their favorite part,” Burk said.

Mitch Jaynes, of Vassar, Michigan, has been attending the grand prix for five years. Washington Park is impressive. “This one is kind of our go-to for us in Northwest Indiana,” he said.

Rain didn’t deter his family. “We’ve seen it all. We’ve been out here when the sand was blowing so hard you couldn’t see.”

Jaynes is a fan of racer Ed Smith, of Knucklehead Racing in St. Clair, Michigan. Smith would have competed in the grand prix had he not needed a new motor for his boat, Jaynes said.

Driver Sean Conner won second place in his division Sunday.

The race was “pretty wild,” he said, with lake conditions that can change even between laps.

Conner competes in eight national championship races in Florida, Missouri and Indiana before going to Key West in November for the world championship.

“The more time you spend in the boat, the better you get at it,” Conner said. He was practically born into boat racing.

“There’s a lot of unknown, so that makes it very exciting,” he said. Going around curves, “you can get some pretty good G’s.”

“I’ve always loved racing. I love the team aspect,” Conner said. “And going fast on the water is fun.”