Fortune 500 firm coming to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A Fortune 500 company is coming to the city, providing hundreds of well-paying jobs.

The city has taken initial steps toward annexing 147 acres on the city’s south side to prepare for the new plant. The company, as yet unnamed, signed a letter of intent to purchase the property once it has been annexed, said Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City. His group has been working with the company for about nine months.

The property is on the south side of U.S. 20 between Johnson and Pahs roads, across from Evergreen Plaza. The company chose the site because it’s flat, has easy access to U.S. 20 for trucks and can be annexed easily, Hulse said.

A large building will be built there. With hundreds of jobs, the company will attract workers from throughout the Region, he said.

“We are excited that we are being looked up by a Fortune 500 company,” Hulse said. For a small city, Michigan City is punching above its weight, he said.

Real estate attorney Brad Adamsky told the City Council that the city and Economic Development Corp. Michigan City have helped so far. “This is still just the beginning of this annexation process,” he said.

The council unanimously approved a fiscal plan that detailed a positive financial impact on the city from annexing the land. A public hearing will be held at the council’s April 5 hearing.

It takes 90 days to annex property, Hulse said.

“It’s exciting times that we’re seeing advancement across the entire city and creating high-paying jobs,” said City Council President Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, who is sponsor of the ordinance to annex the property.

The city’s north side is getting a lot of buzz with Double Track NWI bringing an $80 million development as part of the train station and residential and commercial development booming nearby. But that’s just one aspect of what’s happening in the city, Deuitch said.

The company specifically wanted to be inside the city because it’s impressed with the administration and City Council’s leadership, he said. Water and sewer service is available at the site.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, has been pushing for annexation of areas along the city’s periphery.

“We have so many properties on the outskirts of the city, but they access our sewer and our water, but we don’t get the property taxes,” he said. “I think we’re getting kind of ripped off with that. I am kind of disgusted by how many there are.”

Dabney is encouraged that the company specifically asked to become a part of the city. He signed on as a cosponsor to the ordinance. Dabney wants to see additional annexations, especially where city utilities are extended. “Sewer costs us a ton of money to run out to these places.”

“I really wish we would step on the gas here,” he said. “The rest of the people in Michigan City are actually subsidizing them with their services.”

“It’s time for us to get aggressive,” Dabney added.

