Franciscan Health hosts COVID vaccine clinic

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in an effort to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities.

The clinic is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St.

Pfizer first and second vaccines will be available for ages 5 and older. Per updated U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines issued Aug. 31, the new Pfizer bivalent booster shot, which targets the prevalent Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains, may only be administered to individuals 12 and older.

The new guidelines discontinue the use of the Pfizer monovalent booster vaccines, which were previously administered to those 12 and older.

As a result of the updated guidelines, booster shots for individuals ages 12 and older may not be available at the Sept. 9 event if the new bivalent boosters are not yet locally available.

Individuals who are receiving their second dose from the first series of shots or either of their booster shots are eligible to receive a $50 Visa gift card.

The clinic is made possible in part through a 2021 $3.7 million grant to Beacon Health from the Health Resources and Services Administration. Beacon Health allocated $164,500 to Franciscan Health as a sub-recipient of the grant to support mobile vaccination clinics, community health workers and COVID-19 educational campaigns in underserved communities in LaPorte County.

No pre-registration is necessary to receive a vaccine at the clinics. For more information, contact Community Health Improvement Specialist Selena Tinoco at selena.tinoco@franciscanalliance.org or 219-221-4153.