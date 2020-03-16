Franciscan Health in Michigan City to begin offering virus testing this week

MICHIGAN CITY — Franciscan Health hospital will begin offering outpatient testing for COVID-19 this week, the hospital announced in a news release.

A doctor's order and pre-registration will both be required to get the test, which will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The testing trailer will be on the east side of the hospital's main parking lot, and tests will be done in the patient's car. Patients should call 219-877-1474 to pre-register.

The hospital emphasized patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested and will be instructed to return home after being tested. Results can be expected within three to four days.

The hospital is still working on establishing the testing site, and will notify the public when it's ready.

The hospital will also be instituting new visitor restrictions. No visitation will be allowed, with certain exceptions. One visitor for patients in the pediatric department, family birth center, ICU or ER will be allowed.

Anybody who meets the following criteria will not be allowed to visit:

• Has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days.