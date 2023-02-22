MICHIGAN CITY — Franklin Street between Fourth and 10th streets could look a lot different before Memorial Day.

Plans call for removing the one-way restriction and dramatically changing the parking pattern on both sides of the street. Drivers would be required to back into the parking spaces.

The angle parking spaces would be a foot wider, so there would be 30 fewer slots, Matt Villanueva of Primera Engineering explained to the city’s Board of Works.

Backing into a space means a vehicle’s trunk would be loaded more safely. Pedestrians would not have to go into traffic to access the trunk. In addition, the vehicle’s doors would open as a shield while passengers have a safer route to the sidewalk.

Villanueva cited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics from 2018 that showed 284 people killed and 12,000 injured from vehicles backing up into the road.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas agrees with the idea of backing into a parking space.

“One of the positives from this is that the fact that people are driving larger and larger high-profile vehicles," she said. "They are a hazard when they're backing up and they don't see pedestrians, et cetera. This would really help them see pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles coming by.”

Becoming a two-way street will mean restriping the entire stretch of road, including a yellow double stripe down the middle. A downtown resident asked whether vehicles could be prevented from stopping without parking while making deliveries.

“If it’s a smaller delivery vehicle, it would be nice if they backed in and unloaded to the curbside,” Villanueva said. “I know that’s a lot to ask for the delivery vehicles.”

Perhaps the city could create delivery zones to make traffic flow better, he said.

One of the aims of the downtown traffic redesign is to slow vehicles to promote safety.

“We're intentionally slowing down traffic through the downtown commercial historic district, allowing for more eyes on the surrounding businesses in this area,” Villanueva said. "They may otherwise be overlooked. This encourages bicyclists to stay away from the sidewalk and to share the road."

Planning and Redevelopment Director Skyler York said the city has long planned to turn Franklin into a two-way street downtown. As has happened in many other cities, Franklin Street has been through various traffic and streetscape iterations over the years.

Mayor Duane Parry said the decision to go with the conversion to a two-way comes when the city already had to redo some of the pedestrian crossings to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The bricks at the edge of the road where pedestrians cross will be replaced with metal plates with truncated domes – the bubble-looking surface familiar in many cities – to fully comply with the federal law.

To improve visibility of the stop signs, the city might opt for the LED signs drivers are familiar with on Pine and Washington streets, which parallel Franklin. Otherwise, stop signs on the left side would be moved across the street to face southbound traffic.

The striping work is expected to cost $250,000 to $350,000, Brad Minnick of Primera Engineering said. The Redevelopment Commission is paying for much of this project, although the City Council might be approached to kick in money.

The aim is to get all the work done before Memorial Day to accommodate the heavy summer beach traffic.

