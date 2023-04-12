MICHIGAN CITY — No major injuries were reported when a slow moving freight train and shuttle bus containing South Shore Line commuter passengers collided Tuesday night in Michigan City.
Michael Noland, president and general manager of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the commuter line, said there were 13 passengers on the Royal Excursion bus.
Noland said one of the passengers was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
“I don’t have an update on his condition but (Tuesday) night the individual walked off the bus,” Noland said.
Around 8 p.m., Noland said, the riders arrived at the Carroll Avenue passenger station by train from South Bend and transferred to the bus.
The bus was destined for Gary, where passengers would board trains to Chicago. The busing is required as part of the South Shore Double Track project which is currently under construction.
Noland said it appears the bus driver pulled out in front of the oncoming train at an ungated crossing a short distance from the passenger station parking lot.
He said the freight train, operated by the Chicago South Shore & South Bend Railroad, was traveling slowly before the engineer applied the brakes.
A short time later, Noland said the train hit the rear of the bus. He estimated the speed of the train at less than 10 miles per hour at impact and described the damage as “very minor.”
Noland said the preliminary investigation shows the bus driver stopped before the crossing, which is designated by crossbuck signs, but pulled onto the crossing despite the horn on the train sounding.
Noland said the railroad will contact Royal Excursion and discuss any need for drivers to undergo any additional safety training they might need for traveling near railroad crossings.
