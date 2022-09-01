GAF dedicates $34.5 million distribution center

MICHIGAN CITY — It took one year to build the $34.5 million GAF distribution center here but two years to hold a grand opening because of COVID, plant manager Matt Hannon said.

It’s GAF’s second major investment in the city but might not be its last. The roofing materials production facility in Michigan City, which dates to 2000, is worth about $300 million, CEO Jim Schnepper said.

GAF is the largest roofing and waterproofing company in the world, according to its website.

“This community is amazing. The people here are amazing,” Schnepper said.

Michigan City’s proximity to major markets is important to GAF. “Manufacturing is the core of the Midwest. It’s what supports the core and the growth,” said Schnepper, who grew up in southern Illinois and Chicago.

“You guys are in a great location,” he said. “We’ve doubled this business in five years.”

GAF has plants across the country. Its San Jose, California, plant is the first to produce GAF’s solar roofing product. “Our solar installs the same as these shingles. That’s the beauty of it,” Schnepper said.

When solar panels are put on a roof, it’s usually done on a new or nearly new roof. GAF’s product builds the solar material into the roof itself.

Another GAF innovation is recycling asphalt shingles.

Typically, roofing materials are landfilled when they’re removed from buildings. Landfills are filling up, though. GAF will recycle up to 90 percent of a shingle and use it to produce new shingles, Schnepper said.

“You’ll see a lot of innovation coming out of GAF now,” he said.

The distribution center is a key facility for the company. “It’s heavy material. You want it close to the market,” Schnepper said.

The 200,000-square-foot distribution center sits on 27 acres. Building Commissioner Sue Downs said it might be the most concrete she’s ever seen used on building project.

Supply Chain Manager David Bubb said the facility uses more than 20 forklifts. They’re equipped with tablets using Wi-Fi to quickly locate products inside or outside. “It’s a vast property, and you don’t want to waste time driving them all over God’s green acres.”

Trucks are loaded in under 15 minutes on average, he said. “We try to get trucks loaded quick,” he said. “We want to be truck driver friendly as much as we can.”

Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, is married to a GAF employee. She is impressed with how well GAF employees are treated. She’s also impressed by how well employees treat Michigan City. “You will often find them at the Salvation Army, stuffing backpacks for Michigan City Area Schools” and other volunteer opportunities, Eaton said.

Mayor Duane Parry called the distribution center “a truly well planned, executed development.”

“GAF has played a big part in Michigan City moving forward,” he said. “This is the future of Michigan City right here. We’re glad to be a part of it.”

GAF Chief Operating Officer Randy Bargfrede said he enjoys visiting Michigan City. “It’s easy to support a group of employees like this.”