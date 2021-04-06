HealthLinc a link to normalcy

Wrobel said HealthLinc also has gone to places like shelters and farms to give vaccinations to the homeless and migrant workers to make sure as many people as possible are immunized.

The federal government later began sending doses to HealthLinc, which was the first organization in the state to receive the vaccine directly from the nation’s capital.

Wrobel said she invited Mrvan to take a tour to show him the good being done with the federal resources.

“I always like to show our representatives what we’re doing with the trust and the money that’s been given to us," she said.

Mrvan briefly chatted with staff members in each of the departments.

Dr. Praveen Singh, a pediatrician, told him he hopes all children will become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in two months.

Currently, people 16 and over can be vaccinated in Indiana.

“I think we’re doing pretty well. We’re on the right track,” Singh said.

Wrobel said supply of the vaccine has always kept up with demand but they did nearly run out in February when a snowstorm delayed arrival of a new shipment.