Incarcerated man dies after fire breaks out in Indiana State Prison, IDOC says

An incarcerated individual died Saturday morning after a fire broke out at Indiana State Prison.
MICHIGAN CITY — An incarcerated man was found dead after a fire broke out in the Indiana State Prison on Saturday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The fire occurred in A cell house just before 11 a.m. Saturday, an IDOC spokesperson wrote in an email to The Times. Michael W. Smith, 48, died and two other individuals were treated at nearby hospitals, the IDOC spokesperson said. Both individuals have been released from the hospital.
The incident is currently under investigation. According to the IDOC, Indiana State Police, the state fire marshal and the Michigan City Fire Department are all assisting with the investigation.
With his fiancé Antasha Acree at his side, James Hill recounts his ordeal of being wrongly convicted.
This is not the first fire that has occurred at the Indiana State Prison, which is located in Michigan City.
In April 2017, 30-year-old Joshua Devine was burned to death while incarcerated.
According to previous Times' reports, Indiana State Prison Superintendent Ron Neal said Devine's death was ruled an accident.
Neal said reports from both the Indiana State Fire Marshal's office and LaPorte County coroner's office stated, "the decedent may have been altering electrical equipment in his cell."
family members have filed a federal lawsuit against the IDOC. The lawsuit alleges state prison staff ignored Devine and other incarcerated individuals' cries for help, not opening Devine's cell door until it was too late.
A trial is scheduled for July.
