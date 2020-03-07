Kilts, top hats abound at St. Patrick's Day parade in Michigan City

Kayla Fisher, of Michigan City, did the Irish jig like she does at every parade in her green “Lucky to be Irish” shirt and green felt top hat.

“It’s a dance that Irish people do when they play the bag pipes,” she said.

Brock Kohler, of Michigan City, wore a kilt belonging to his late uncle to honor him and resume a family tradition interrupted by his relative's death six years ago.

“It’s the first time we’ve all been back in the parade since he passed away,” he said.

Among the dignitaries in the parade was LaPorte Superior Court Judge Michael Bergerson, whose roots also extend to Ireland, which he's visited several times.

A tradition in his family at St. Patrick’s Day is all of them sitting down for a meal of corned beef, cabbage and soda bread.

“We never forget where we’re from and the traditions that got us here. One way or another, we’re all immigrants,” Bergerson said.

The most authentic Irish float was awarded to a white 1966 Chevy pick-up with a large Irish top hat on the roof draped with green and gold balloons.

On the front bumper was a stove pipe with smoke rising from the top and a large shamrock bow tie.