Kindergarten sign-ups open in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Area Schools has opened online kindergarten enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Oct. 1, 2022.

Parents and guardians can visit EducateMC.net/kindergarten to begin the enrollment process. Once MCAS obtains basic information about the student, parents will receive instructions on setting up a PowerSchool account to finalize enrollment.

To complete the online enrollment process in PowerSchool, parents/guardians will need their child’s official birth certificate, parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID, proof of residency, their child’s immunization records, and proof of lead testing.

These documents may be uploaded during online enrollment, or they can be dropped off at the child’s school between noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Parents who need additional assistance can also come to their child’s school on Tuesday during these hours. Elementary schools will also be available to assist families with enrollment throughout the month of March by appointment.

Kindergarten students should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they live. If a family is unsure of which school their child will attend, information is available by contacting the MCAS Transportation Department at 219-873-2127.

School-based pre-K programs, offered at Pine and Springfield Elementary Schools in partnership with the LaPorte County Family YMCA, are open for fall enrollment as well.

Children enrolling in the YMCA pre-K program must be 3 by Oct. 1, 2022. There are tuition fees associated with the pre-K programs, however, need-based scholarships are available and CCDF vouchers are accepted. Visit educateMC.net/preK for details.

MCAS is also accepting applications for its K-6 magnet schools, which include Pine Elementary School (a magnet school for visual and performing arts) and Lake Hills Elementary School (an Indiana-certified STEM school).

Most magnet spots for the 2022-23 school year will be available at the kindergarten level. Slots in higher grades will be filled as space allows before the start of the 2022-23 school year. Information and applications are available at EducateMC.net/magnets. The deadline for magnet school applications is April 29.

