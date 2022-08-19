 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte cop resigns after arrest

Brandon Wilkerson

TRAIL CREEK — A LaPorte police officer has resigned following his arrest for allegedly engaging in sexual activity beside a vehicle in a parking lot outside a bar.

Brandon Wilkerson, 35, of Trail Creek is charged with Class A misdemeanor public indecency and Class B misdemeanor public intoxication. His resignation Monday came three days after the arrest.

A woman involved in the incident has also been charged with public indecency.

According to court documents, a Trail Creek Police officer was patrolling at Evergreen Plaza on U.S. 20 about 6 a.m. Aug. 12 when he observed the activity that led to Wilkerson's arrest. Police said his blood alcohol level was tested at nearly twice the legal limit.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said Wilkerson was placed on five days of automatic suspension without pay before he resigned. Brettin said Wilkerson was off duty and driving his own personal vehicle at the time of his arrest.

People are also reading…

He had been with the department since September of 2013, and in June received the Medal of Distinguished Service for safely disarming a man who walked outside and pointed a loaded rifle at officers during a domestic dispute.

