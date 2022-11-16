 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LaPorte County roads strewn with wet snow Wednesday night; drivers advised to slow down

LAPORTE COUNTY — The first snow of the season fell in Northwest Indiana this week, and it appears to have hit certain areas harder than others. 

The snowy conditions are affecting road safety in northern LaPorte County, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, which issued a travel advisory via Facebook on Wednesday evening.

The LaPorte County E-911 Communications Center received approximately 50 calls Wednesday for reports of vehicle accidents related to the snow, according to a dispatcher. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported black ice early Wednesday evening on interstate 94 near U.S. 421 in Michigan City. 

No one has been injured in any of the snow-related accidents, according to LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek Allen.

Residents of northern LaPorte County received five to 10 inches of snow Wednesday, as predicted by the National Weather Service. Residents can expect two to six more inches Wednesday night and should expect deteriorating road conditions, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Individuals who must travel on roadways should plan to drive slowly and eliminate all distractions, the sheriff's office said. 

