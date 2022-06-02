Long Beach sewer project might be delayed

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry is urging the Sanitary District board to put on hold the extension of sewer service to Lakeshore Drive in Long Beach.

The board meets at 4 p.m. Thursday night at City Hall to discuss it.

The City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The council also should consider tabling the issue, Parry said, to give Long Beach residents to work with their Town Council on ways to bring down the cost for affected residents.

At issue is the $248 monthly fee Lakeshore Drive residents would be assessed to pay off $13 million in bonds to build the sewer extension project.

Sanitary District attorney James Meyer told the City Council on Tuesday night that unlike a tax, a fee can only be assessed for people with a direct benefit from the project — in this case, the ability to connect to a sanitary sewer instead of using a septic system.

Long Beach Town Council President Robert Lemay said town officials hoped to get sewers throughout the town, but House Bill 1245 wouldn’t allow it.

“It’s interesting that the very people who made sewering the whole town an impossibility with HB1245 are now asking, why aren’t we sewering the whole town?” Lemay said. “HB1245 takes away the ability of our health department to protect our lake from septics placed too close to the lake on 7/1/23.”

Eleven of the homes on Lakeshore Drive have to have septic tanks pumped out frequently because their septic systems failed.

“I happen to be one of the 14 homeowners on Lakeshore Drive whose septic tank fell into the lake,” Scott Upp said. He paid more than $740,000 to repair his seawall after a violent storm. Now he has a huge bill for pumping his septic tank.

“I can tell you on average I pay $235 a week,” he said. “That’s well over $12,000 a year for pump-and-haul.”

Lemay hopes the project will receive city approval by the end of the month. “If we don’t proceed now, this project won’t happen,” he said, because this project is grandfathered in and unaffected by HB1245’s restrictions.

One of the problems with septic systems along Lakeshore Drive is the size of the lots. If a failing septic system has to be replaced, there’s nowhere suitable on the rest of the lot for the septic system to be installed.

If the city reneges on the deal to extend sewer service, it would likely be responsible for about $300,000 in engineering fees already paid to a consultant for the project, Meyer said.

