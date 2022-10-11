 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man shot in Region home, police seeking tips

Police tape stock

A shooter fired multiple rounds in a Michigan City home, injuring one occupant.

 File

MICHIGAN CITY — A shooter fired multiple rounds in a Michigan City home, injuring one occupant Sunday evening, according to police. 

Just before 6:45 p.m., Michigan City Police responded to a house on the 1000 block of West 7th Street and learned a man had entered and fired multiple rounds. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and officers on the scene applied a tourniquet.

LaPorte County Emergency Medical Services took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Michigan City Police. 

Michigan City Police Sergeant Mike King said authorities believe the incident "was not a random act of violence and that there is no continued threat to public safety." 

The incident is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to the shooting to contact Lt. Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077, or at apainter@emichigancity.com.

Anonymous tips can be left on the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488. 

