MC honors organizer of trash pickup volunteers

Ryszka told the council that city mowing crews make the volunteers’ jobs more difficult.

“I saw the mowers, and they’re running over garbage, and it’s spewing everywhere,” she said. The mowing crew told her they don’t have time to pick up the trash because they’re so understaffed.

Another time, a can shot out from under a mower and hit her car.

“I’m not trying to throw anybody under the bus,” Ryszka said. “We all need to do our part.”

After the council meeting, Shinn suggested she get mowing schedules from the city’s maintenance departments so volunteers can pick up litter beforehand.

“Nora, I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve done with this program,” Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, said. “You’re an inspirational model citizen.”

Pryzbylinski, who put Ryszka’s team in touch with the city’s code enforcement officers, said he has certain routes to pick up trash on a daily basis.

Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, helped Barker Middle School students pick up trash. “That was one of the most rewarding things I’m done in quite some time,” he said. “By the time it was done, those kids were so happy with cleaning up so much trash.”