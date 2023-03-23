MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry accused City Council President Sean Fitzpatrick of having a conflict of interest in voting Tuesday against a 33-acre annexation.

The annexation request failed on a 3-3 vote by the council. Three members were absent.

“I don’t get it. I challenge the validity of the vote that night by the council,” Parry said.

Parry said he would attempt to veto the council’s vote on the ordinance.

Parry noted Fitzpatrick, D-4th, was hired by LaPorte County government as its facilities director after being elected to the council. LaPorte County objected to the developer’s annexation request.

Great Lakes Capital plans to construct 275,000 square feet of spec buildings for future tenants on that site.

“To progress, we must work together,” the mayor said.

The remarks came during the mayor’s State of the City Address Thursday at Blue Chip’s Stardust Event Center.

Parry, who attended the four-hour meeting, said he was surprised no one on the council raised the point that Fitzpatrick had a conflict of interest.

Under Roberts Rules of Order, a member could request that another member of the council abstain, but a member cannot be forced to abstain. Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, routinely abstains on matters involving his employer, the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Parry took a jab at his opponent in this year’s Republican primary, former mayor Ron Meer, saying the city has fully recovered from the $3.4 million deficit left from the previous administration. The city now has $5 million in cash reserves, and that’s after purchasing material to run sewer and water lines to 420 acres annexed to the city in 2018. The city is obligated to extend utilities to the site.

“This is what I call sound fiscal responsibility and money management,” he said.

Turning to the police department, Parry noted he did a major shakeup late last year, naming Steve Forker as police chief. Morale was a serious problem in the department, Parry said. Now there are more arrests, more guns off the streets and fewer officers leaving for reasons that don’t revolve around money.

“We have a young and eager department,” he said.

Parry announced plans to address trash in the city, blaming an increase in outside interests and a growing culture of disinterest among Americans.

“You will be a good neighbor or face the consequences,” he said.

The city will enforce municipal codes for contractors and others to make sure trash is picked up quickly. Casual litterbugs could face fines as well, starting at $100.

Among other highlights Parry noted:

He shook up the Michigan City Housing Authority, replacing four positions on the authority and hiring a new manager for the city’s public housing.

The Barker family is paying to completely renovate the bandshell at Washington Park.

A new golf course manager, Marty Nieman, has been hired. His first priority is to improve conditions in the clubhouse.

A contract with Northwest Health for employee health care is addressing health issues among the city’s workforce.

The Great Lakes Grand Prix was named best event in 2022 at the 2023 Indiana Tourism Conference.

A total of 11 nonprofits were given grants from a portion of the city’s $16 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Salvation Army of Michigan City received two grants, for its food pantry and its weekend backpack program. Also getting grants were Paladin, Dunebrook, Hey U.G.L.Y., Open Door Community Alliance, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, LaPorte County Habitat for Humanity, Service League of Michigan City, and Jack and Shirley Lubeznik Center for the Arts.