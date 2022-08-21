 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MC police to get new body cams

Michigan City City Hall

Michigan City City Hall

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

MICHIGAN CITY — Police here are likely to get new body cameras. The police department has requested American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.

Chief Dion Campbell said the ARPA money would be useful because the current contract expired June 30. The city is looking at a different vendor with far more cloud storage for video so the city won’t risk losing data as almost happened previously.

“We also think this is superior to what we have right now,” he said.

The city’s network administrator, David Hutchins, said video used to be retained for two weeks for minor incidents, but the current minimum is 180 days. The department has used 90% of current storage for body cameras.

ARPA money is appropriate because of supply-chain issues, Campbell said. “With anything we purchase, in this day and time, we’re going to have a wait time.”

People are also reading…

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said the new public safety county income tax will be useful for purchases like this one.

The council also approved a revised ARPA spending plan on second reading. Among other things, the ordinance includes a new firetruck and extension of water lines to an area annexed a few years ago.

The recommended lifespan for firetrucks is 10 years, and the truck being replaced is 15 years old.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-At-large, noted the ARPA plan for extension of utilities to the annexed area. The city needs to build it anyway, she noted.

“There’s a lot of money out there, and if you don’t ask, you don’t get,” Przybylinski said, so Mayor Duane Parry should be seeking grants for this project.

“We need to take the bull by the horns and be the driving force here. We need to pass a resolution asking the mayor to reach out,” Przybylinski said.

A resolution passed in April already addressed that, council President Angie Deuitch, D-At-large, said.

“There are a lot of urgent matters in this ordinance, and I was hoping to have second and third reading today,” Zygas said. Deuitch, however, wanted three readings for this because there’s so much in the bill.

