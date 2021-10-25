Michigan City adopts budget, OKs raises for city workers

The Finance Committee had a budget session that lasted about 3.5 hours, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said. “We diligently went over these salaries, and we agreed that they were in relative proportion and not overly proportioned to the position.”

“We did a fair and equitable job in aligning these salaries,” he said.

Assistant Controller Mary-Lynn Wall disagreed. “The street department director is now the lowest paid of all the executive class,” she said, but supervises more employees than some other executives.

Fire Chief Doug Legault said the mayor’s department heads always stress working together as a team. “There’s no question that our jobs are different. The question that has now been put in our minds is who is more important.”

“All the department heads are way under the salaries of similar cities they looked at” in the study, Legault said. “These numbers came from the study, not the department heads or mayor.”

Director of Parks and Recreation Ed Shinn said it’s unfair for one of his assistants to be paid more than the others.