Michigan City asks public's help with crime

MICHIGAN CITY — Police Chief Dion Campbell is asking residents for their help in addressing crime in the city.

“It is essential that we come up with solutions for our city,” Campbell said last week in a public safety meeting at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

“We’re here tonight to hear from you” and see how to partner with the community, Assistant Chief Jillian Ashley said. “Some things that police officers do not even think of, you all do.”

Mayor Duane Parry said there is a "tremendous problem in our town, and we are going to overcome this problem."

Campbell outlined statistics for the first half of the year. Calls for service are down compared to the first half of 2021, but total arrests are up, from 827 to 1,135. Of this year’s arrests, 154 were juveniles and 981 were adults.

“Just making more arrests does not solve the problem,” Campbell said. “You cannot arrest away the issue.”

“This is a heart problem, a community problem,” he said.

The number of nonfatal shootings this year, 12, is triple that of the same period last year. The number of firearms seized jumped from 79 to 176. “That means that more and more people are carrying handguns,” Campbell said.

Crime data also details what neighborhoods see the most violent crime. Some residents tried to make that a race issue, but it isn’t, he said. “All people do not like criminals, and all people do not like shots fired in their neighborhood.”

“This paints a picture of where violent crime is and where (police response is) needed the most,” Campbell said.

Wes Scully, president of LaPorte County’s NAACP chapter, agreed. “It may not be a black/white situation. I think it’s more of an economic situation,” he said. “I know economics plague our community greatly.” Michigan City’s poverty rate is about 30%.

Campbell made the case for beefing up the police force. It’s currently budgeted at 84. “I would like to see our department reach about 100 officers total,” he said. “We’re probably going to have 2,000 to 3,000 more citizens in the next couple of years, and we have to be proactive.”

He hopes to develop a Street Hawk team to focus on areas where the most crime is occurring.

“I came to one of these meetings two years ago, and it has gotten worse,” one resident said. He heard 30 gunshots on the city’s south side and 20 shots on the east side, all in a single day.

“Those bullets have got to come down,” he said.

Parry touted the license plate readers and gunshot detectors the city is hoping to purchase. “This system raises us to a level of surveillance that we have never had before,” he said.

Campbell stressed the importance of community input on where to place the equipment. “One of the things we have done is fail to communicate effectively with the public,” he said.

The chief also emphasized the importance of families in shaping young people’s lives. “We need to deal with root issues,” he said. “We’ve got to start with the families.”

“We need to get out on our porches and start looking, see who’s coming into our community,” another resident said.

“She really conveys the heart of what I really believe Michigan City is,” Campbell responded.