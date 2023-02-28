MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council is moving forward cautiously with a plan to annex nearly 33 acres south of County Road 400 North for an industrial development.
Great Lakes Capital, based in Granger, plans to erect a 300,000-square-foot industrial development. That includes a 210,000-square-foot warehouse and another at 75,000 square feet. Ceiling heights would be 32 feet.
“We’d love to be part of the city,” Great Lakes Capital’s Isaac Hall told the council. “We know that there is a huge demand for industrial space in the area.”
“We do a lot of industrial development in the Midwest and would love to be in this community,” he added.
Great Lakes Capital plans to erect the building shells as speculative buildings and finish the interiors to suit the tenants’ needs. That shortens the timeline for tenants who want to occupy a building sooner.
“We oftentimes put solar panels on top of our buildings, which is a big draw for tenants who want to be involved in renewable energy,” Hall said.
Buildings like this typically have one job per 2,000 square feet, he said. That would put the number of employees at about 150 when the buildings are fully occupied.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-at-large, was gun-shy about the city’s financial responsibility for the annexation. The city had to come up with $8 million this year to extend utilities to 420 acres annexed a few years ago on the city’s east side.
Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said this is a different scenario. “We didn’t have any commitments of any builders for that property,” he said. "This time, there’s development ready to occur. It’s a slam dunk for us.”
Steve Ruby, project manager with Abonmarche Consultants, said utilities are nearby, so he expects the cost to connect to sewer and water lines to be about $250,000. “Right now, we're in our early stages of underwriting this project, so we've yet to determine who would be on the hook for those costs just based on the overall size of the project,” Ruby said.
Skyler York, the city’s planning and redevelopment director, said the city is looking at whether to extend a tax-increment financing district for the project or create a new one. “We haven't gotten that far or what exactly, but we have had those discussions with the Redevelopment Commission and with the developers,” he said. But no decisions can be made until the land is part of the city, he said.
Clarence Hulse, executive director of Michigan City Economic Development Corp., said the development is needed.
“We’ve been looking for a deal like this for a while,” he said.
A series of local buildings are under contract, reducing the city’s inventory of available space as developers flock to Michigan City.
“We got tons of leads in the last year and a half that we have to turn down. We have no buildings,” Hulse said. “This is a good thing for us.”
In other business, the council approved an ordinance setting aside $15,000 to hire Shaw Friedman and Associates to represent the city in a legal fight against NIPSCO’s proposed electric rate increase.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!