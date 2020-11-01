Michigan City considers COVID small business relief

MICHIGAN CITY — Small businesses that couldn’t get funding through any federal programs might get another opportunity for an emergency grant.

The City Council is considering a plan to use remaining money in its COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist small businesses.

“I think it’s any small businesses, not a national chain,” Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, said at the last council meeting.

The money would need to be spent by the end of the year.

The money would be for purchase of machinery and equipment; buildings or land for business operations; construction, repair and renovation of buildings; operating capital including inventory and work in progress; and quantifiable employee training.

Plans to spend on land, building or equipment would be highest priority for the grants.

The grants would be for up to $5,000. The businesses would have to certify that they face serious financial problems because the pandemic caused them to lose revenue, and that they failed to receive Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The council is expected to consider the program again soon.