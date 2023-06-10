MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council approved a resolution in support of funding a destination playground at Fedder’s Alley and advanced an ordinance to help pay for it.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, cast the sole vote against the resolution.

“This will be something that’s just very special and very unique about Michigan City,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said. “It’s for all people, including people with disabilities, adults with disabilities.”

The playground would be 3.4 acres, not 8.4 acres as Przybylinski said, explained Assistant Park Superintendent Shannon Eason.

Przybylinski said the accessible playground should be built near the zoo and splash pad with the bathhouse there modernized.

The playground is a part of the Washington Park master plan, which took 14 months to create. “There were many, many meetings held,” Eason said. “At this point it doesn’t make any sense to back up and start the public process over again.”

“There was robust input into the plan,” Eason said. There are several reasons for putting it where it is to be built, including an esplanade that would connect the beach to the zoo, splash pad and other attractions.

“It’s a destination playground. We’re looking for an audience that does not already exist,” she said.

Council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said the committee working on the playground visited 10 parks in northern Indiana and the Chicago area. “It’s not going to be just a park. It’s going to be a destination area for this city,” he said. “This is something that people will be able to use for years to come.”

Fedder’s Alley has a playground, but the equipment there is little changed in the past 70 years, he said.

"If you can imagine this, it’s going to be for senior citizens. It’s going to be for everybody,” he said, with a walking track, exercise equipment and more.

“We should be able to have a facility like that in Michigan City for everyone to enjoy,” Don Przybylinski said.

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said the playground will be built with a mix of city money and donations. “This is not just a city project. It’s a community project. It’s not just the city paying for it for a change.”

Paul Przybylinski said the plan to use American Rescue Plan Act money to help pay for the new accessible playground comes from foundations complaining that the city wasn’t putting enough money into it: “They made the reasoning that the city didn’t have enough skin in the game.”

Resident Rodney McCormick said updating playgrounds for residents should take priority over a destination playground that would boost tourism.

“How about the people from the city?” he asked. “We would love to have our playgrounds look the same as Gardena Park.

“A lot of us don’t go to Washington Park. A lot of our kids don’t go to Washington Park. The people from the Region can’t vote for you, but the people from Michigan City can.

“To take all of that money and put it in one playground is wrong.”

Paul Przybylinski said: “The neighborhood park program, as far as I’m concerned, has been abandoned here in Michigan City.”

His brother, Don Przybylinski, noted that the park department is continuing to upgrade playgrounds in neighborhood parks, including Tower Park.

In other business, the council approved a resolution allowing five Long Beach homeowners to connect to the Michigan City Sanitary District sewer system at the homeowners’ cost.

Attorney Michael Bergerson said the residents plan to install a 3-inch line running 800 feet on Lake Shore Drive and 2,900 feet on Chastleton Drive to connect with the city’s line near Hacienda.

“It’s an unprecedented investment in not only the environment but the community as a whole,” he said.

Up to 10 homeowners could connect to that line.