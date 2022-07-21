Michigan City council concerned about crime

MICHIGAN CITY — City Council President Angie Deuitch promised actions to address crime in coming months.
“We’re going to make some hard decisions,” she promised, to address an uptick in crime.
“We don’t want you here if you’re going to commit crimes,” Deuitch, D-At-large, said. “Neighborhoods are suffering. Businesses will leave” if crime isn’t reduced. “We need to throw everything at it.”
The council is considering the installation of license-plate readers at major entrances to the city. “Once they see these cameras, maybe they’ll stay out,” she said.
Deuitch also stressed the need to prosecute suspected criminals to the fullest extent.
Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, expressed his fears about the situation at Mikropor America, which was the scene of a major fire last weekend.
Mikropor manufactures “very high-tech” air filtration equipment and pays “a very good wage,” Przybylinski said. He’s worried that Mikropor might consider leaving Michigan City.
The fire, which Deputy Fire Chief Michael Jasnieski called “the largest fire we’ve seen in 20, 30 years,” was just the latest in a string of incidents at the plant.
Less than three weeks ago, the plant saw about $350,000 worth of goods destroyed during a break-in, Przybylinski said. “The site manager had to raise holy Cain to get the police department to go out there and assign a detective,” he said.
Przybylinski said he met with Mayor Duane Parry between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and Parry said he would set up a meeting with Police Chief Dion Campbell after the first of the year. That meeting hasn’t happened yet, Przybylinski said.
“We have a real issue out there in the community with violent crime,” he said. “I’m fed up.”
Przybylinski said when one of his cars was stolen, his brother had to beg to get police to look at a neighbor’s surveillance-camera footage. By the time police did so a week later, the video was already erased.
“I’m just totally beside myself,” he said.
Przybylinski criticized the mayor for walking out of the council meeting when it was time for public comments.
Resident Marco Oddo expressed disgust with enforcement issues. “When I first bought this house, it was a derelict,” he said. Oddo fixed it up.
Last November, there was a break-in at his property. “Not only was he trespassing, not only was he breaking and entering, but he also had grand theft auto on this thing” for removing a car from the garage, Oddo said.
Police are still looking for the person.
Oddo also expressed concerns about code enforcement. He’s a general contractor, he said, but no longer able to do his own plumbing work on his own property.
Resident Ernie Hollihan complained about trash strewn throughout the city. “Do we not have a vector control anymore?”
Resident Tommy Kulavik urged enforcement of the graffiti ordinance, saying rail cars outside Michigan City Generating Station have been tagged by two street gangs.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Preston Walker
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Terry Britney
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 52
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dominique Diaz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Criminal Confinement; Intimidation Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Payne
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew Schutz
Arrest Date: July 18, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Antwan Fowler
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City, IN
John Floyd III
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Long Beach Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 42
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Christian Delvalle
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Stolen firearm Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Gary, IN
Carl Barrett
Arrest Date: July 17, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felony Age: 23
Residence: Chicago, IL
Rodger Thompson
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention; Failure to Appear Class: Felonies Age: 41
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brad Hudgins
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: OWI; Operating a Vehicle as an Habitual Traffic Violator; Possession of a Controlied Substance Class: Felonies Age: 36
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Matthew King
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Failure to Return to Lawful Detention Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Maria Carrillo-Macias
Arrest Date: July 16, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear; OWI Class: Felony; Misdemeanor Age: 45
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Deborah Bickel
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 60
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Christopher Ownby
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Lake Village, IN
Kaleisha Washington
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 21
Residence: Chicago, IL
William Sobolewski
Arrest Date: July 14, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Mishawaka, IN
Melissa Radcliff
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 49
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Oshei Gerron
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Joshua Garus
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jewlius Jackson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Kidnapping; Criminal Confinement; Battery Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Hammond, IN
Ashley Fearing
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Battery on a Person Less than 14 years old Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Landon Bowerson
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Kingsford Heights Police Department Offense Description: Battery; Battery in the Presence of a Child Class: Felonies Age: 18
Residence: Kingsford Heights, IN
Javon West
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 24
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Stiffler
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Leonard King
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: South Bend, IN
Melvin Dowdell
Arrest Date: July 12, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Perry Hurley Jr.
Arrest Date: July 13, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: Westville, IN
Mondez Hurst
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Auto Theft Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: Calumet City, IL
Michael Hawthorne
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Criminal Recklessness Class: Felonies Age: 21
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Dante Sellers II
Arrest Date: July 11, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Criminal gang intimidation; Assisting a Criminal Class: Felonies Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
