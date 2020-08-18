Michigan City Council extends beach closure through mid-September

“If I can find the people, I will open the beach,” he said.

The zoo has reopened, but admission is by appointment only to enforce social distancing.

“What’s the real hang-up with opening that park back up?” asked Don Przybylinski. “What’s the real criteria here to open that park back up?”

There are concrete barricades in place at the park, Paul Przybylinski noted, but barriers at bus stops where paths lead to the beach have been tossed aside by beachgoers.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Don Pryzbylinski said, he traveled along stops 2 through 13.

“I counted the people on the beach, and I tell you there was close to 550, 600 people on that beach,” he said.

“The only way this is going to stop, and this is going to mean anything, is to have guards at every bus stop,” he said, and the city can’t afford that.

Paul Przybylinski suggested putting up chain-link fencing at the bus stops to block people from using the paths.

Parry said there could be a problem with private property, and the city doesn’t have the staffing to put up the fencing anyway.