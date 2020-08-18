Michigan City Council extends beach closure through mid-September

MICHIGAN CITY — Mayor Duane Parry’s closure of Washington Park and other beaches has been extended through Sept. 13 amid questions about enforcement and staffing.
Councilmen Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, and his brother Don Przybylinski, D-At-Large, voted against the City Council resolution to extend the closure.
Parry’s executive orders to close the park beaches are limited to seven days without council approval.
The council has previously extended Parry’s beach closures over concerns about social distancing while discussing ways the park might be reopened.
“We’ve been kind of kicking the ball down the field one yard at a time,” Council President Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, said.
Parry’s Aug. 13 executive order to continue the beach closure cited COVID-19 statistics in LaPorte County and Indiana as reasons for the action.
He told the council Tuesday night that LaPorte County seems to be doing well in regard to the pandemic. The real issue, he said, is lack of staffing.
“The COVID numbers are a factor, but they’re not the bottom line,” Parry said.
College students who worked the gate at Washington Park, where admission is charged between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, have returned to school, and senior citizens haven’t come forward to replace them, as would happen in a normal year, Parry said.
“If I can find the people, I will open the beach,” he said.
The zoo has reopened, but admission is by appointment only to enforce social distancing.
“What’s the real hang-up with opening that park back up?” asked Don Przybylinski. “What’s the real criteria here to open that park back up?”
There are concrete barricades in place at the park, Paul Przybylinski noted, but barriers at bus stops where paths lead to the beach have been tossed aside by beachgoers.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Don Pryzbylinski said, he traveled along stops 2 through 13.
“I counted the people on the beach, and I tell you there was close to 550, 600 people on that beach,” he said.
“The only way this is going to stop, and this is going to mean anything, is to have guards at every bus stop,” he said, and the city can’t afford that.
Paul Przybylinski suggested putting up chain-link fencing at the bus stops to block people from using the paths.
Parry said there could be a problem with private property, and the city doesn’t have the staffing to put up the fencing anyway.
Fitzpatrick introduced an ordinance at the last meeting that could have given the park department guidance in how to regulate admission to Washington Park through the rest of the year, but the council immediately postponed action on it until the end of summer.
Without an ordinance to cite in writing a ticket, Paul Przybylinski said, it’s difficult for police to enforce the beach closure.
“To me, it’s like an exercise in futility. That’s what this is coming down to,” Paul Przybylinski said.
Parry’s executive order cites two state statutes as making violation of the executive order a crime.
Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-At-Large, said Parry had talked about possibly opening up the park without fees and monitoring the number of cars going in and out, along with other options, “but none of that was shared with us as to the logistics.”
“We could pass this legislation, but they would still have to implement how it was handled,” she said.
“We’re between a rock and a hard place, what we’re doing here,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said.
“I saw that the weather for September is going to be much, much warmer than normal,” said Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd. That extends concerns about crowding on the beach.
“We could limit the cars to 24% of the parking lot (capacity) and still have 800 people on the beach,” Mack said.
Don Przybylinski said out-of-state people at the Beachwalk development are walking to the beach.
“The people that live in Michigan City are obeying the orders, and they can’t use the beach,” he said. “(Beachwalk tenants) are getting away with murder, and we’re trying to do the right things.”
