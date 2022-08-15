Michigan City council opposes NIPSCO rate hike

MICHIGAN CITY — All nine members of the City Council are sponsors of a resolution opposing NIPSCO’s proposed rate increase to pay for coal ash cleanup at the Michigan City Generating Station.

The company seeks to recover the $40 million cost of the project.

The resolution also calls for full removal of 2 million cubic yards of historic fill containing coal ash at the power plant. The fill is being held in place by an aging seawall.

“It’s possibly leaching through those steel walls,” council Vice President Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said.

“I cannot honestly believe what NIPSCO wants to do in asking for $40 million for the cleanup cost,” Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said. “They’ve known about this for years.”

He blasted NIPSCO for its handling of the coal ash issue in The Pines.

“I think it’s obnoxious that they wouldn’t pay for another main to go on the south side of U.S. 12 for people who are really near to the area when they put a lot of ash down on the street,” he said.

“Once you start stirring that stuff up and it gets in the air, what’s going to happen to us?” political activist Rodney McCormick said.

Don Przybylinski said the proposed rate increase would create a hardship for residents.

“This rate increase is not only going to affect all of us, it’s going to affect the poor, the underprivileged,” he said. “How can we afford $40 million?”

The city would also take a big hit, paying $100,000 or more per year, he guessed.

“We’re talking about money that could go for raises, money that could go for park equipment, money that could go for equipment anywhere in the community,” he said.

“NIPSCO made the mess. NIPSCO should clean it up,” he said. “NIPSCO has to pay the whole bill and 100% clean up.”

The council also approved seeking a Community Crossing matching grant for future roadwork.

Don Przybylinski questioned the selection of roads for the grant application.

“The PASER system for Michigan City and these streets need to be reinspected,” he said. “I know that there are some streets that ought to be blacktopped that are worse than the streets that are getting blacktopped.”

“There’s been no crack seal done that I’m aware of since we took office,” Paul Przybylinski said. Sealing cracks prevents water from getting into the cracks and making them worse.

Inspecting the city’s roads every two years is work done by the city engineer. That position is vacant.

The city is offering a $70,000 salary for the city engineer and considers it a part-time position. That’s just not enough money to be competitive, Mayor Duane Parry said. “They make well above what we offer.”

That salary would work for a newly registered engineer or someone at the end of their career easing into retirement, Parry said, but no one suitable has responded to the city’s recruitment efforts.