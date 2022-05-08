Michigan City council scraps grant writer proposal

MICHIGAN CITY — A divided City Council voted 4-3 to reject a plan to create a grant writer as well as boost some supervisors’ salaries.

“Our city is poised to lose around $600,000 from incorrectly managed grants, and I think if we had somebody managing it, it would pay for itself many times over,” Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at-large, said.

That total includes Community Crossing grants last year and this year for roadwork.

Former City Engineer Jeff Wright apologized for his error in administering the grant money last year. No grant was awarded this year.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, defended Wright. “The grant was awarded. It was just the way it was let out that it was rebuked,” Przybylinski said.

Council President Angie Deuitch, D-at-large, was less forgiving. “In my own opinion, I would like Mr. Wright banned from doing any work with the city ever again,” she said.

“We’ve never had any issues before,” she said. “I just don’t see how he was a benefit for the city.”

“To belittle or condemn our city engineer isn’t the right thing to do,” Przybylinski said. “The grant was approved. It was an internal problem within the administration of the city of Michigan City.”

Przybylinski said Wright did engineering work in-house, saving the city about $1 million in consulting fees.

“He might have saved us a million, but in my opinion, he lost us a million,” Deuitch said.

“I sure would like to see that number of $1 million saved. That’s huge. That would be awesome,” Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, said.

The defeated ordinance that would have created the grant writer position also would have boosted salaries of some city employees in key positions.

Revenue would have covered 100% of proposed salaries, Dabney said. The ordinance would have raised salaries of the positions in the ordinance to 75% of the amounts recommended in a compensation study done for the city. Hourly workers got 100% of the recommended salaries this year.

“It’s not a cost issue. It’s a political will issue,” Dabney said. “I feel like we are playing with people’s livelihoods.”

In other business, the council unanimously supported a plan to give Sustainability Commission members a $50 monthly stipend, the same as for other city commissions. The Sustainability Commission has been one of the city’s most active, Zygas said.

The council also advanced a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve security at City Hall and the central services department, improve cybersecurity and purchase equipment for emergency services volunteers at the police department.

Przybylinski said he wants to see prices first to make sure he agrees with the equipment being purchased. The volunteers would be getting a utility terrain vehicle to patrol the beach at Washington Park and a crew cab pickup truck to transport people and materials for festivals and other events.

